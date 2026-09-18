Cowboys’ Von Miller Makes Feelings Clear on Commanders Stint

Dallas Cowboys veteran Von Miller will face his former team, the Washington Commanders, whom he spent last season with. In his lone season in the nation’s capital, Miller had 16 solo tackles, 10 assists, and 9.0 sacks in 17 games for the Commanders, per StatMuse.

After being in the NFC East last season, Miller remained in the division when he decided to sign with the Cowboys in August. Moreover, this contest will see two 0-1 teams face off on Sept. 20 as both sides look to avoid falling to 0-2.

Ahead of the game, Miller shared his feelings about playing one of his former teams and was blunt about his one-season stint.

“I love the Commanders, everything about them,” Miller said on the Sept. 16 edition of “Free Range w/ Von Miller.” “They picked me. I had an opportunity to play football; I was able to get [nine] sacks. I was able to experience the culture and the history of what made the Washington Commanders who they are, and I’ll forever be appreciative of that.

“But is it one of those things where I didn’t go back, now I’m angry? No, it’s just another game and honestly, I don’t have that emotional attachment to the Washington Commanders that I would have if I played for the Buffalo Bills or the Denver Broncos.”

Von Miller Appreciative of His Time With the Commanders

Moreover, Miller is just appreciative of the moment that he’ll experience in the game between the two NFC East rivals. At 37 years old, the veteran edge rusher knows that the next season isn’t a given for him.

“I just love football, and it’s just a mixture for a great day of football for me, and I’m highly appreciative,” Miller added. “I think gratitude is the emotion that I feel more than anything, being appreciative to even have this moment. I’m 37 years old.

“I’m playing for the Dallas Cowboys, going against the Washington Commanders, the team that I played on the year before, that I learned so much about, that I bought into, and felt like when I was there, I was going to be a Washington Commander for the rest of my career.

“Like, when I’m in and when I’m at these places, I don’t have, like, it’s cut off the year before what’s happening next. I’m in the present moment, and I gave the Commanders all of me on and off the football field.”

Von Miller Excited to Experience Rivalry From Cowboys Lens

Miller has experienced the rivalry between the Commanders and the Cowboys from a Washington perspective; now he’s excited to partake in it from a Dallas viewpoint.

“It’d be dope to experience it on the other side, and the history of this game, the Commanders versus the Cowboys,” Miller said. “It’s the deep history behind it, and I’m so appreciative to be able to see it from both sides.”

Both teams are coming off close losses as the Commanders fell to the Philadelphia Eagles while the Cowboys lost to the New York Giants. A win will put one of the teams back on track, while a loss could raise doubts about whether the playoffs are still possible.