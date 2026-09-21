Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb’s Reactions to Jayden Daniels Injury Goes Viral

The Dallas Cowboys secured a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

However, the story of the game unfolded on the very final play of the first half when Washington star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury. Daniels suffered the same injury last season.

Trainers placed Daniels’ arm in an air cast and carted him off the field. Doctors later diagnosed him with a dislocated elbow but no fracture, which was a positive.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb’s Real-Time Reaction

On Monday, while many shared their reactions to the news, a video surfaced online of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s real-time reaction to seeing Daniels injured.

Since it happened right before halftime, Prescott and Lamb ran toward the tunnel before turning back to watch the Jumbotron. When they saw Daniels seriously injured, they immediately stopped in their tracks.

In the video, Prescott says, “He’s hurt… he’s hurt!”

Meanwhile, Lamb’s reaction to seeing the severity of the injury left him with a clear facial expression, similar to many viewers who saw Daniels’ elbow out of place.

Check out there reactions:

The video surfaced on TikTok from @reallwudaa and had well over 31,000 likes in just over four hours, along with more than 230,000 views.

Dan Quinn Gives Update on Daniels

On Monday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke to the media and revealed that Daniels will undergo more testing over the coming days while talking to multiple specialists to determine the best course of action. It’s the second time in less than a year that his elbow has popped out of place.

However, there remains some hope that Daniels will return at some point this year with a brace on his arm if he elects not to undergo surgery. In the meantime, veteran Marcus Mariota will step in as the starting QB moving forward.