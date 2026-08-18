Commanders HC Dan Quinn Doesn’t Hold Back on Stefon Diggs

The Washington Commanders improved their wideout core in training camp with the signing of Stefon Diggs. Moreover, the arrival of Diggs gives the Commanders an intriguing tandem with Terry McLaurin.

Last season for the New England Patriots, Diggs played 450 pass snaps, earning him an 87.5 overall PFF grade. The 32-year-old hauled in 85 receptions on 100 targets for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Moreover, he averaged 11.9 yards per reception on the season and generated 363 yards after the catch.

As a result, Washington hopes the veteran can carry that production into this season. Now that the Commanders have had Diggs in for a handful of days in training camp, head coach Dan Quinn shared his thoughts on what he’s seen from the four-time Pro Bowler.

“He’s going to be a difference maker,” Quinn said during an Aug. 18 appearance on 106.7 The Fan. “He’s actually an incredible teammate to see. I coached against him for years, but he’s good against man-to-man. He knows where to sit down in zone. He’s got excellent football IQ, football acumen.

“That’s something that you don’t know about somebody until they’re in your building or on the practice field with you. Hearing him detail things, it’s been nice for some of the other players even to hear his point of view on certain things. He’s off to a really good start.”

Dan Quinn on Stefon Diggs Adapting to Washington’s Offense

Moreover, Quinn spoke about how Diggs is adapting to the Commanders’ offense, which appears to be the biggest hurdle the veteran needs to overcome to feel comfortable on the field.

“Although it’s a new system, he’s played a lot of football,” Quinn added. “His understanding of where we’re at is certainly gaining. So it’s nice to have him here now where we still get a couple more weeks as opposed to Week 1, where you sign somebody and you’re trying to catch them up.”

Diggs has been a part of winning teams in recent years, and the veteran will look to do the same in Washington. The Commanders are looking for a bounce-back season after missing the playoffs during the 2025 NFL campaign.

Terry McLaurin Gets Blunt on Commanders’ Wideout Room

During the Commanders’ preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, McLaurin spoke during the broadcast about the state of the wideout room with the arrival of Diggs. Whether it’s him, Diggs, or another wide receiver, the group is ready to make plays for Jayden Daniels.

“You got the top-end talent, but you also got guys who are young already ready for the moment,” McLaurin said during the Aug. 14 broadcast. “So we’re just looking forward to being weapons for Jayden, and the more weapons you got on the field, the easier it makes the quarterback’s job.

“We’re always preaching in that huddle each and every week, like, we got to be the ones that get the engine going for the offense. You don’t got to be perfect, but we got to come down with every play. It’s been fun to get going against our defense, competing.”