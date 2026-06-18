Commanders’ Dan Quinn Reacts to 2nd-Year Playmaker Taking Another Step at Minicamp

One of the main goals the Washington Commanders had this offseason was to add more playmakers to support young quarterback Jayden Daniels. But in addition to adding dynamic athletes, Dan Quinn and the Commanders could benefit from some of their young playmakers being better this fall.

One obvious candidate to take his game to the next level is running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

The Commanders picked the running back in the seventh round last spring. But as a rookie, he led the team with 805 rushing yards.

Quinn sees Croskey-Merritt being even more dynamic this season.

“I do feel like there’s this elevation that’s taking place with him,” Quinn said. “He’s always been hungry for it. Just from his will to want to compete, now you can kind of see some of that take on shape through workouts and getting stronger and adding more size and strength to him.

“So, those are things you don’t do during that first year. You need to do it during this time. That’s probably one of the things that I noticed the most.”

Quinn stressed that at the team’s mandatory minicamp, Croskey-Merritt both shined within the team’s new offense and on cutback types plays. The 25-year-old’s ability to both star in Washington’s new playbook and while improvising could be a major key to the Commanders having an elite offense again this fall.

Dan Quinn Speaks out on RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Conclusion of Minicamp

While speaking to reporters at the end of minicamp Thursday, Quinn clearly emphasized Croskey-Merritt bulking up with additional size and strength. The head coach told the media the Commanders coaching staff directed the running back to get bigger and stronger over his first full NFL offseason.

The team, though, is also exploring other ways to get Croskey-Merritt involved.

“The receiving part was something that we put a lot of work in,” added Quinn. “Also on the return side to see if that was something we could add to it.”

As a rookie, Croskey-Merritt had just nine catches for 68 yards. He wasn’t much of a pass-catcher in college either.

But the running back possesses the skills to contribute in that area. The same goes for Croskey-Merritt on special teams.

Quinn said the Commanders have several potential returners on kickoffs and punts. But the team was still intrigued at working Croskey-Merritt in that role this offseason.

Commanders RB Depth at Conclusion of NFL Minicamp

Quinn stopped short of identifying Croskey-Merritt as the team’s undeniable RB1. But the head coach clearly sees the former seventh-rounder as a vital offensive piece entering his second season.

The Commanders head coach suggested Croskey-Merritt will be the team’s primary running back at times this fall. But Quinn also seemed to suggest free agent signee Rachaad White will be the “main guy” on occasion too.

On the other hand, Quinn admitted he isn’t entirely sure how the rotation will exactly work. He sounded intrigued at how 2026 sixth-round draft pick Kaytron Allen and undrafted free agent Robert Henry Jr. could work into the mix.

The Commanders also have veterans Jerome Ford and Jeremy McNichols on the offseason roster at running back.

Last season, Washington finished fourth in rushing yards and fifth in rushing yards per attempt. This fall, the hope is the Commanders will combined that type of rushing attack with a healthy Daniels to score a lot more points.

In Daniels’ rookie season, the Commanders were fifth in the league in points scored. Last season, they fell to 22nd in that category.