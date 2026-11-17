Dan Quinn knows he can’t ignore the surprising breakout star for the Washington Commanders, so the under-pressure head coach is promising to keep the suddenly dominant player involved, but there’s a catch.

That’s just what third-year tight end Ben Sinnott wants to hear. The second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft doesn’t want his long-awaited breakout against the New York Giants in Week 10 to be a one-and-done moment.

Sinnott was prolific during the 24-21 win over Washington’s NFC East rivals on Thursday Night Football. He caught all four of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown.

It was a welcome surge from otherwise disappointing Sinnott. Quinn was impressed enough to say Sinnott’s performance “was the best game he played as a Commander. We definitely want to push it forward,” per Last Man Standig writer and podcaster Ben Standig.

“Definitely” sounds good, but the potential fly in the ointment was found when Standig also noted Quinn’s endorsement of Sinnott “included blocking and blocking downfield.”

That line implies Quinn and his coaching staff still value Sinnott more for what he does without the ball in his hands. It’s hardly a positive omen for a pass-catcher who wants and needs more targets and receptions.

Ben Sinnott Breakout Can’t Go to Waste

Sinnott showed his worth as a downfield receiving threat by consistently getting behind the Giants for big plays. The biggest was this 24-yard grab after Sinnott had escaped out of the backfield.

A move to fullback in new coordinator David Blough’s offense was supposed to revive Sinnott’s career. It looks like that can actually happen thanks to concepts like this one.

The confidence Sinnott accrued from simply being involved in the passing game was obvious. He showed off some swagger and intensity when he hurdled over Giants’ safety Jason Pinnock.

Blough shouldn’t waste the further upside Sinnott offers as a receiver. Particularly when there’s another highly competent blocker on the roster, while Blough’s had trouble getting tight ends involved during a trying debut season calling plays.

Commanders Need More Expansive Plan for Tight Ends

Featuring tights ends has been high on Blough’s to-do list. Not based on the backup group of Sinnott, John Bates and Colson Yankoff combining for just “24 games played 13 targets 9 receptions 55 yards,” before the win over the Giants, according to Standig.

There have been some mitigating factors. Including injuries and Bates being known more for his blocking.

The Commanders were also expected to make roving, tight end/wide receiver hybrid Chig Okonkwo a key part of their passing game. That hasn’t happened, with the former Tennessee Titans starter snaring a mere 27 receptions from only 39 targets, per Pro Football Reference.

Quinn was at a loss for words when asked why by Standig: “You’ll have to ask [Offensive Coordinator David] Blough and them that, but I just think, you got a guy like Chig, explosive, but I don’t have a really have an answer for that one.”

Blough and Quinn need to find answers because tight ends must be a bigger part of this Commanders’ offense. Getting them onto the field more often will help Washington follow one of the league’s most effective trends in recent years.

The Commanders have the personnel to make it happen, but Blough’s versatility and still underrated receiving skills should be key to the plan.