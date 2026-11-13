Dan Quinn Reacts to Commanders’ Comeback Win vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders have received ample opportunity for dramatic wins this season. But they’ve come up short in key situations time and again.

That ended Thursday, though, on the road against the New York Giants. The Commanders responded to every New York touchdown with one of their own. Then in the final minute of regulation, quarterback Jayden Daniels found Stefon Diggs for the game-winning score.

Head coach Dan Quinn couldn’t help but express his excitement over the win during his postgame press conference.

“We needed that. We needed every bit of it,” Quinn told reporters. “This is one we had to have, and our guys make sure we have it.”

It took a full 60 minutes, as coaches like to say. But the Commanders earned their first road win of the 2026 campaign.

“Going into it, we thought this is going to be all four quarters,” added Quinn. “It felt like the most adversity, but also the most belief.

“It was a balance of both, and we definitely needed that.”

With the victory, the Commanders improved to 3-5-1. They are now two games behind the first-place Giants but own the tiebreaker over their division foe.

Commanders Come Back to Defeat Giants

Washington had numerous chances in the fourth quarter Thursday night to retake the lead. But the team’s first three possessions of the final quarter ended with two interceptions and a turnover on downs.

After not throwing a pick for the first nine weeks of the season, Daniels had two interceptions in the span of four throws.

But thanks to the Washington defense, the Commanders had a third offensive possession inside the 9-minute mark of the fourth quarter. The Commanders marched 71 yards on just three plays thanks in part to a 33-yard pass interference penalty.

Daniels struck Diggs on a slant pattern over the middle of the field, which the wideout took 32-yard to the end zone.

The Commanders edged the Giants 24-21.