Hi, Subscriber

Former Commanders Owner Planned ‘Drunk’ Defense to Keep Team

  • 13 Shares
  • Updated
Daniel Snyder
Getty
Former Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

As the Washington Commanders have carved out one win after another on the way to making the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991, one topic we haven’t heard much about is former owner Daniel Snyder.

And that’s probably for good reason. Snyder was forced out after 24 years as the team’s owner and sold the Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris and Magic Johnson in July 2023 for a staggering $6 billion.

That the Commanders have risen so quickly outside of Snyder’s control was the central focus of a bombshell ESPN article by Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. on January 25 that included some pretty wild tales about Snyder and his attempts to keep the team.

Perhaps the wildest of those was that Snyder contemplated using alcohol to defend his actions — a defense in which Snyder would say he’d been drunk during the myriad of incidents that led him to ultimately being forced to sell his team.

From ESPN: “A source with direct knowledge said that, after months of negotiations with Harris, Snyder was imagining ways to keep his team. One idea, the source said, was to announce that he had years earlier given up alcohol, and to say that much of his alleged misbehavior over the years that caused so much league and fellow owner angst happened while he was drunk. Snyder also purposefully set a minimum price of $6 billion for the Commanders, knowing that few people, even among the ultrarich, could afford that price tag.”

When Snyder ultimately left town, he did so with his reputation in tatters — or cemented depending how you look at it.

“Snyder had been pressured into the sale by fellow owners who roundly hated him and league executives eager to see the franchise returned to its former glory — and profitability,” Wickersham and Van Natta Jr. wrote. “Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue recently told confidants that Snyder is ‘the worst owner in the history of the National Football League.’ ”

Snyder Bought Team for $800 Million in 1999

Snyder’s $6 billion windfall represents one of the greatest returns on investment in professional sports history — a staggering $5.2 billion profit off the $800 million he spent to buy the franchise in 1999.

As Wickersham and Van Natta’s article points out, Snyder’s $6 billion sale of the team came with a close shave at the end. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fined Snyder $60 million as he walked out the door for his actions as owner. That included fostering an environment of sexual harassment in the workplace, ripping other NFL owners off by manipulating his accounting books and digging up private information on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones — Snyder’s closest ally as an owner — to use as blackmail against them in order to keep his team.

For all the money Snyder made off the team’s sale, they were as bad as any team in the NFL for almost the entirety of his tenure. In 24 seasons under Snyder, the Commanders won just 2 playoff games — the last before this season in 2005 — and never advanced past the NFC Divisional Round. In that same time, Washington finished above .500 just 5 times.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Washington Commanders Players

Nick Allegretti's headshot N. Allegretti
Kazmeir Allen's headshot K. Allen
Jonathan Allen's headshot J. Allen
Dorance Armstrong's headshot D. Armstrong
John Bates's headshot J. Bates
Nick Bellore's headshot N. Bellore
Tyler Biadasz's headshot T. Biadasz
Dyami Brown's headshot D. Brown
Noah Brown's headshot N. Brown
Percy Butler's headshot P. Butler
Lawrence Cager's headshot L. Cager
Jeremy Chinn's headshot J. Chinn
Brandon Coleman's headshot B. Coleman
Sam Cosmi's headshot S. Cosmi
Jamison Crowder's headshot J. Crowder
Jayden Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Anim Dankwah's headshot A. Dankwah
Carl Davis's headshot C. Davis
Michael Davis's headshot M. Davis
Sheldon Day's headshot S. Day
Michael Deiter's headshot M. Deiter
Jeff Driskel's headshot J. Driskel
Austin Ekeler's headshot A. Ekeler
Zach Ertz's headshot Z. Ertz
Viliami Fehoko's headshot V. Fehoko
Demetric Felton's headshot D. Felton
Clelin Ferrell's headshot C. Ferrell
Darrick Forrest's headshot D. Forrest
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
Allan George's headshot A. George
Zane Gonzalez's headshot Z. Gonzalez
Julian Good-Jones's headshot J. Good-Jones
Dominique Hampton's headshot D. Hampton
Bobby Hart's headshot B. Hart
Sam Hartman's headshot S. Hartman
Jalyn Holmes's headshot J. Holmes
Noah Igbinoghene's headshot N. Igbinoghene
Tyree Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Javontae Jean-Baptiste's headshot J. Jean-Baptiste
Andre Jones's headshot A. Jones
Marshon Lattimore's headshot M. Lattimore
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Frankie Luvu's headshot F. Luvu
Jordan Magee's headshot J. Magee
Marcus Mariota's headshot M. Mariota
Jartavius Martin's headshot Q. Martin
Luke McCaffrey's headshot L. McCaffrey
Terry McLaurin's headshot T. McLaurin
Jeremy McNichols's headshot J. McNichols
Chris Moore's headshot C. Moore
Haggai Ndubuisi's headshot H. Ndubuisi
Jer'Zhan Newton's headshot J. Newton
Ben Nikkel's headshot B. Nikkel
Efe Obada's headshot E. Obada
K.J. Osborn's headshot K. Osborn
Tyler Ott's headshot T. Ott
Tyler Owens's headshot T. Owens
Chris Paul's headshot C. Paul
Daron Payne's headshot D. Payne
Max Pircher's headshot M. Pircher
Norell Pollard's headshot N. Pollard
Bobby Price's headshot B. Price
Jeremy Reaves's headshot J. Reaves
Brian Robinson's headshot B. Robinson
Chris Rodriguez's headshot C. Rodriguez
Mike Sainristil's headshot M. Sainristil
Trent Scott's headshot T. Scott
Austin Seibert's headshot A. Seibert
Kevon Seymour's headshot K. Seymour
Ben Sinnott's headshot B. Sinnott
Benjamin St-Juste's headshot B. St-Juste
Mike Strachan's headshot M. Strachan
Mitchell Tinsley's headshot M. Tinsley
Brycen Tremayne's headshot B. Tremayne
Cole Turner's headshot C. Turner
Bobby Wagner's headshot B. Wagner
Mykal Walker's headshot M. Walker
Tress Way's headshot T. Way
Michael Wiley's headshot M. Wiley
Andrew Wylie's headshot A. Wylie
Colson Yankoff's headshot C. Yankoff
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Comments

Former Commanders Owner Planned ‘Drunk’ Defense to Keep Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x