Commanders Trade Pitch Sends Daron Payne to Super Bowl Favorite

Veteran defensive tackle Daron Payne has been the subject of trade rumors in the past with the Washington Commanders. But he’s always remained with the only NFL team he’s ever known.

It might be time, though, for the Commanders to change that. One ideal landing spot for Payne would be the Super Bowl favorites.

That’s what Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame argued this week. Verderame included Payne on his list of 15 players who could be dealt before the NFL trade deadline. The analyst named the San Francisco 49ers one of the two best fits for Payne.

“Slated to hit free agency after this season, Payne is a fascinating player to watch. At 29, he hasn’t had more than four sacks or 11 quarterback hits since 2022, the lone time he was a Pro Bowler,” wrote Verderame. “Still, he’s an impact player on the inside who commands double teams, logging at least 61% of the snaps every year of his career.

“If Washington makes Payne available, expect a market to develop.”

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox projected Payne’s trade value as a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick.

In nine NFL seasons, Payne has posted 67 tackles for loss, 86 quarterback hits and 38 sacks. This season, he has 14 combined tackles, including two for loss with five quarterback hits in six games. Payne has also registered one sack and one forced fumble.

Verderame named San Francisco a potential trade destination for Payne as the 49ers again enter Week 7 as the Super Bowl betting favorite.

“After six weeks, the San Francisco 49ers continue to be the class of the NFL, and bookmakers agree, making them the clear Super Bowl favorites at +540,” wrote ESPN’s Doug Greenberg. The Buffalo Billsand Kansas City Chiefs follow at +750, with the Baltimore Ravens next at 10-1.

Could Commanders Trade DT Daron Payne?

Getty Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame named the San Francisco 49ers one of the best fits for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne in a trade.

Pundits have been discussing whether the Commanders might trade Payne before the trade deadline for weeks. The subject dates back even to training camp because of the veteran’s contract situation.

The only way for Washington to put any rumors to rest is to win, making it essential to keep Payne through the entire season. But the Commanders haven’t done that. They entered their bye holding a 1-4-1 record with two and a half weeks until the deadline.

The league’s trade deadline will be Tuesday, November 10.