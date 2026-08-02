Commanders Get Warning On Ex-Pro Bowler Daron Payne’s Next Contract

It doesn’t sound as though the Washington Commanders are in a big hurry to sign veteran defensive tackle Daron Payne to a new contract. Instead, Commanders general manager Adam Peters suggested the team could re-sign Payne after the 2026 season.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport was clear Sunday that he sees that approach to Payne’s next contract as a mistake. Instead, Davenport identified Payne’s next deal as the most important decision for the Commanders before the upcoming campaign.

“It’s a decision that could come back to haunt the Commanders,” wrote Davenport. “The last time Payne was in a contract year, he exploded for a career-high 11 sacks.

“If that happens again, Peters is going to have a difficult choice to make, especially with multiple edge-rushers also set to hit the open market next spring.”

Davenport released a list of the most important contract decisions for each team before September. The BR analyst picked Payne for the Commanders.

Commanders Not Interested in New Deal for Daron Payne?

Davenport delivered his argument about the downside of waiting to extend Payne a new deal based on a February answer Peters gave about the timing of a potential extension.

“I don’t think we’re gonna explore that at this time,” Peters told reporters, via Commanders Wire’s Bryan Manning. “Really excited to have Daron with us next year, and can probably address that later, maybe after the year.

“But, and I’ve talked with his agent about that, what I can say is I got a ton of respect for Daron. His toughness, his physicality, his leadership, his ability to play and be available all the time. And there’s nobody tougher than him, and I think he’s going to really have a chance to flourish in this new defense, which will be a little bit multiple and allow him to move around a little bit.”

While that comment was made at the NFL Combine, nothing appears to have changed with Payne’s contract situation. The Commanders seem content to play out his four-year, $90 million deal.

It’s not necessarily the wrong decision for the Commanders. But there’s risk involved with waiting.

If Payne explodes as he did before his current deal, then he will be a lot more expensive to retain next March.

In his last contract season, Payne posted a career-best 11.5 sacks. He also had 18 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and five pass defenses while making the Pro Bowl.

Payne Set to Reach Unrestricted Free Agency in 2027

Payne has submitted more pedestrian numbers recently. That’s the main reason why the Commanders are likely content to wait on a new extension.

Payne will also turn 30 years old next May. One of Washington’s biggest goals of this offseason was to get younger on defense. So it makes complete sense the Commanders want to see what Payne does at 29 before extending him another deal.

Last season, the defensive tackle had 46 combined tackles, including seven for loss. He also had three sacks, five pass defenses and eight quarterback hits.

In 2026, Payne will have a $27.95 million cap hit. The veteran possesses a $16.4 million base salary.

Payne will reach unrestricted free agency in March unless the Commanders place a tag on him or sign the veteran to a new deal.