Commanders’ $90 Million Pro Bowler Named NFL’s No. 1 Trade Candidate

If the Washington Commanders can’t get starting quarterback Jayden Daniels back from a dislocated left elbow before their season goes down the drain, it’s a safe bet the franchise will engage in some sort of minor rebuild this offseason — 1 that likely includes a new head coach.

It will also likely include giving the boot to several high-paid, underperforming veterans, led by defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Payne at the top of his list of NFL trade candidates headed into Week 3 — the Commanders face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks — with the top 2 destinations predicted as either the Carolina Panthers or Green Bay Packers.

One huge benefit of trading Payne to either team is that both are playoff contenders – meaning the price for Payne goes up.

Commanders Would Receive ’27 Day 2 Pick for Payne

Knox’s model has the Commanders receive a 2027 3rd-round pick in exchange for Payne.