Commanders’ $90 Million Pro Bowler Named NFL’s No. 1 Trade Candidate

If the Washington Commanders can’t get starting quarterback Jayden Daniels back from a dislocated left elbow before their season goes down the drain, it’s a safe bet the franchise will engage in some sort of minor rebuild this offseason — 1 that likely includes a new head coach.
It will also likely include giving the boot to several high-paid, underperforming veterans, led by defensive tackle Daron Payne.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Payne at the top of his list of NFL trade candidates headed into Week 3 — the Commanders face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks — with the top 2 destinations predicted as either the Carolina Panthers or Green Bay Packers.
One huge benefit of trading Payne to either team is that both are playoff contenders – meaning the price for Payne goes up.
Commanders Would Receive ’27 Day 2 Pick for Payne
Knox’s model has the Commanders receive a 2027 3rd-round pick in exchange for Payne.
“The Washington Commanders must quickly decide whether they can salvage their season after a 0-2 start and after losing quarterback Jayden Daniels to a dislocated elbow,” Knox wrote on September 23. “If the Commanders decide that it’s not too soon to look ahead to 2027 and beyond, they should strongly consider moving defensive tackle Daron Payne. The 29-year-old is set to be a free agent in the spring, and while he’s arguably Washington’s most important impending free agent, there’s no guarantee he’ll want to return if the Commanders have another wasted campaign. Payne would likely bring a Day 2 pick in return. He recorded 46 tackles and three sacks last season and has started both games in 2026.”
Payne Predicted as Salary Cap Casualty in 2025
At one point, there were suggestions Payne might wind up a salary cap casualty.
The Athletic’s Ben Standig thought Payne and his 4-year, $90 million contract would be too burdensome headed into 2026.
“(Payne) earned a 2022 Pro Bowl selection with 11 1/2 sacks, 20 QB hits and 18 tackles for loss,” Standig wrote in May 2025. “Over the next two seasons — and after signing a four-year, $90 million extension — Payne compiled eight total sacks, 18 QB hits and 18 tackles for loss. Even if there’s a role/usage excuse following last year’s coaching staff change, the hulking 320-pounder rarely made a distinct presence in games compared to those 2022 highs. Doing so this season would not only help lift a potentially meh line, but also put Payne in a position for another significant contract from Washington or another team entering his age-29 season. Otherwise, he’s an obvious salary-cap cut next offseason and a reason why Washington’s defensive ceiling wouldn’t rise in 2025.”
While Payne has been 1 of the NFL’s most durable defensive tackles throughout his career, including 84 consecutive regular-season starts from 2020 through 2024, he didn’t get to play in the biggest game of his career.
“Commanders downgraded DT Daron Payne to out for Sunday’s NFC Championship game due to knee and finger injuries,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on January 25, 2025.
It was Washington’s 1st appearance in the NFC Championship Game since 1991.
Commanders’ $90 Million Pro Bowler Named NFL’s No. 1 Trade Candidate