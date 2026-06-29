Commanders WR Deebo Samuel Called ‘Best Fit’ in NFC South

The Washington Commanders thought they found the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender when they traded for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel before the 2025 season.

The Commanders, in all their infinite wisdom, paid Samuel $17 million for 1 season in which he had 72 receptions for 727 yards and 5 touchdowns — numbers that don’t come close to sniffing that kind of payday and ended with a 5-12 record.

One year after the Commanders traded for Samuel, he’s looking for a job, and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Samuel on his list of the top offensive free agents still available, with the top landing spot as the Atlanta Falcons.

“Atlanta has an unsettled receiver corps behind Drake London,” Moton wrote on June 29. “Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie third-rounder Zachariah Branch will compete for targets in complementary roles. Samuel would be an immediate upgrade in the No. 2 spot. Most importantly, he can extend plays after the catch. The winner of the quarterback battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. can target him on routine completions that could go 10-20 yards downfield.”

Deebo Samuel Likely Waiting for Best Offer

There’s a good chance Samuel is waiting for either the right team — meaning he wants to play for a contender — or the right offer, meaning he wants the biggest payday possible.

Either way, it’s a lock he’ll be employed in 2026. We just don’t know where yet, other than it almost certainly be with the Commanders — which is unfortunate because they could really use his help.

ESPN put Samuel at No. 5 on its list of the NFL’s “Top Available Free Agents” just 1 month out from the start of training camp.

“Samuel caught 72 passes and scored five touchdowns in his one season with the Commanders, with 63.7% of his receiving totals coming after the catch,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “A power strider, he would benefit from a system that allows him to get loose on catch-and-run targets.”

Colts & Dolphins Popular Picks for Next Team

The Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins have been the 2 most popular hypothetical teams for Samuel throughout the offseason.

CBS Sports called the Dolphins the ideal fit for Samuel.

“The Dolphins entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a massive hole at receiver,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Tyler Sullivan wrote. “While they did come away with three wideouts over the course of the weekend, they came in the third (Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell) and fifth (Kevin Coleman Jr.) rounds, so it’s hardly a guarantee they’ll make an immediate impact. With that in mind, they need a veteran to enter that room, and Samuel could fit the bill. While he does have a lot of mileage on his body and is entering his age-30 season, Samuel continues to be a solid receiver. His 72 receptions in 2025 were the second-highest of his career.”

The Dolphins are on track to be the worst team in the NFL in 2026. The Colts might actually have a chance at making the playoffs if quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce can find their way back from injuries.

“The Colts must decide whether a top three featuring Pierce, Josh Downs and Ashgton Dulin is sufficient, especially in light of Dulin’s critical role as a gunner and other roles in the kicking game,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote on June 11. “The Colts are still mulling a potential roster move at receiver, with remaining free agent options including Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel.”