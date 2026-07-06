Commanders Free Agent Deebo Samuel Named Fit for 3 Teams

The Washington Commanders are not expected to re-sign veteran free agent wide receiver Deebo Samuel. While they could change their mind and bring him back, it sees much more likely that he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2026.

Not long ago, Samuel was one of the top stars at the wide receiver position in the NFL. He is no longer playing at that level, but he’s still a quality role player.

Last year with the Commanders, Samuel played in 16 games. He caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns, while also carrying the football 17 times for 75 yards and another score.

Clearly, he is still capable of making an impact for an NFL team. The question becomes, who will give him a chance to do so late in free agency?

A new suggestion has linked Samuel to three different teams.

Commanders Free Agent Deebo Samuel Linked to 3 Teams

Newsweek’s Rown Fisher-Shotton took a look at a few potential destinations for Samuel. All three teams would make a lot of sense for the wideout.

Those three teams were the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Shotton also provided brief breakdowns about why each team would make sense for Samuel.

When it came to the Dolphins, Shotton believes that Samuel would be a great weapon for Malik Willis with the rest of the wide receiver corps being unproven.

“Right now, their leading pass-catchers are Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, and Tutu Atwell, arguably the worst receiving group in the NFL, with no veteran leader in that room. This might be the only franchise where he could realistically step in as the No. 1 option. Samuel’s versatility as a runner could also help an offense that will otherwise lean far too heavily on De’Von Achane.”

Shotton then made his argument for why the Raiders could make sense.

“In the receiver room, they have 5-foot-8 field-stretcher Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, who never rose past a No. 3 option in Minnesota. Second-year players Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. are also in the mix, but it’s no secret this team also lacks a true No. 1 option. Samuel may not be that guy, but he’d be a reliable veteran chain-mover underneath for the young Mendoza.”

Finally, he shared his reasoning for the Chiefs being included on the list.

“The intrigue with Kansas City, of course, is that they’re the closest team here to actually winning a Super Bowl, and Samuel could play a valuable role in that. For all of his success, he still doesn’t have a ring, and if Rice or Worthy miss time, at least Mahomes would have a proven safety valve in Samuel. The thought of what Andy Reid could unlock in him doesn’t hurt either.”

Looking Back at Deebo Samuel’s NFL Career So Far

Samuel was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has put together a successful career to date.

Throughout his seven NFL seasons, the veteran wideout has played in 97 games. He has caught 406 passes for 5,519 yards and 27 touchdowns, while racking up 1,218 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 219 carries.

Granted, he has never fully taken the jump into superstar status. He was close to that level a few years back, but has settled into a high-level role player tier.

Wherever Samuel ends up signing, he’ll have a good chance of being a high-impact player. These three teams are worth keeping a close eye on as possible options.