Commanders WR Deebo Samuel Called Perfect Solution for AFC Contender

One of the more incredible achievements by the Kansas City Chiefs over the last 7 seasons has been that out of their 3 Super Bowl wins, only 1 of those came with a truly elite wide receiver.
It was the 1st one, when they still had Tyreek Hill, but after that it’s been a heavy dose of tight end Travis Kelce and yeoman efforts from a seemingly ever-revolving door of character actors catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs are looking to reinvigorate that formula in 2026 after going 6-11 in 2025 and missing the playoffs for the 1st time since 2014. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks they can pull that off by making 1 more roster move before training camp — sign former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Samuel is a free agent after spending 1 season with the lowly Washington Commanders in 2025.
“The Chiefs need veteran insurance at receiver in case Rashee Rice misses time for one reason or another,” Moton wrote on July 18. “Reid can flex his creative play-calling chops with Deebo Samuel. The versatile playmaker can pick up yards as a receiver on the perimeter or in the slot and occasionally take handoffs out of the backfield. Last season, Samuel led the Washington Commanders in catches (72), receiving yards (727) and touchdown receptions (five). He can match or top those numbers in Kansas City’s pass-centric offense.”
Samuel has a long history with the Chiefs. With the 49ers, he played in 2 Super Bowls against them and lost twice — following the 2019 and 2023 seasons.
Deebo Samuel Likely Waiting for Best Offer
There’s a good chance Samuel is waiting for either the right team — meaning he wants to play for a contender — or the right offer, meaning he wants the biggest payday possible.
Either way, it’s a lock he’ll be employed in 2026. We just don’t know where yet, other than it almost certainly be with the Commanders — which is unfortunate because they could really use his help.
ESPN put Samuel at No. 5 on its list of the NFL’s “Top Available Free Agents” just 1 month out from the start of training camp.
“Samuel caught 72 passes and scored five touchdowns in his one season with the Commanders, with 63.7% of his receiving totals coming after the catch,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “A power strider, he would benefit from a system that allows him to get loose on catch-and-run targets.”
Trade Rumors Tied Samuel to Colts & Dolphins
The Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins have been the 2 most popular hypothetical teams for Samuel throughout the offseason.
CBS Sports called the Dolphins the ideal fit for Samuel.
“The Dolphins entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a massive hole at receiver,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Tyler Sullivan wrote. “While they did come away with three wideouts over the course of the weekend, they came in the third (Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell) and fifth (Kevin Coleman Jr.) rounds, so it’s hardly a guarantee they’ll make an immediate impact. With that in mind, they need a veteran to enter that room, and Samuel could fit the bill. While he does have a lot of mileage on his body and is entering his age-30 season, Samuel continues to be a solid receiver. His 72 receptions in 2025 were the second-highest of his career.”
The Dolphins are on track to be the worst team in the NFL in 2026. The Colts might actually have a chance at making the playoffs if quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce can find their way back from injuries.
“The Colts must decide whether a top three featuring Pierce, Josh Downs and Ashgton Dulin is sufficient, especially in light of Dulin’s critical role as a gunner and other roles in the kicking game,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote on June 11. “The Colts are still mulling a potential roster move at receiver, with remaining free agent options including Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel.”
Commanders WR Deebo Samuel Called Perfect Solution for AFC Contender