Commanders WR Deebo Samuel Called Perfect Solution for AFC Contender

One of the more incredible achievements by the Kansas City Chiefs over the last 7 seasons has been that out of their 3 Super Bowl wins, only 1 of those came with a truly elite wide receiver.

It was the 1st one, when they still had Tyreek Hill, but after that it’s been a heavy dose of tight end Travis Kelce and yeoman efforts from a seemingly ever-revolving door of character actors catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs are looking to reinvigorate that formula in 2026 after going 6-11 in 2025 and missing the playoffs for the 1st time since 2014. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks they can pull that off by making 1 more roster move before training camp — sign former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is a free agent after spending 1 season with the lowly Washington Commanders in 2025.