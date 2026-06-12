NFL Rumors Tie Commanders WR Deebo Samuel to Struggling AFC Team

While it seems like a given that Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be gainfully employed in 2026, where that happens remains very much in the air.

One destination that continues to spring up is the Indianapolis Colts, where the franchise is dealing with recoveries from serious injuries to quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles) and star wide receiver Alec Pierce, just a little over 1 month from training camp.

“The Colts must decide whether a top three featuring Pierce, Josh Downs and Ashgton Dulin is sufficient, especially in light of Dulin’s critical role as a gunner and other roles in the kicking game,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote on June 11. “The Colts are still mulling a potential roster move at receiver, with remaining free agent options including Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel.”

The Colts started the 2025 season with a 7-1 record but failed to make the playoffs for the 5th consecutive season, thanks in large part to a torn Achilles tendon suffered by Jones in what was becoming a breakout season.

Despite that injury, the Colts signed Jones to a 2-year, $88 million contract extension as well as signing Pierce to a 4-year, $114 million contract.

“As for Samuel, he appeared in 16 games with the Washington Commanders during his 2025 campaign,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar wrote. “He hauled in 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns while catching passes from three different starting quarterbacks.”

Colts Remain Popular Landing Spot for Samuel

In May, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay called the Colts the top landing spot for Samuel.

“The Washington Commanders moved on from Deebo Samuel after a single season, but the 30-year-old wideout should still have something left to offer another team as he gears up for his third NFL act,” Kay wrote on May 20. ” … Samuel can be a dangerous playmaker when he possesses the football. He’s amassed 800 or more yards from scrimmage and scored at least four touchdowns in all six of his healthy seasons—only missing those marks during an injury-shortened 2020 sophomore effort—and averages nearly 11 yards per touch on his career. Any team seeking a versatile weapon who can line up at multiple offensive positions, as well as contribute on special teams, should have interest in Samuel.”

Deebo Samuel Called ‘Top Available Free Agent’

ESPN put Samuel at No. 5 on its list of the top available free agents remaining with 2 months until training camp starts in July.

“Samuel caught 72 passes and scored five touchdowns in his one season with the Commanders, with 63.7% of his receiving totals coming after the catch,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “A power strider, he would benefit from a system that allows him to get loose on catch-and-run targets.”

CBS Sports called the Miami Dolphins the “ideal fit” for Samuel in 2026.

“The Dolphins entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a massive hole at receiver,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Tyler Sullivan wrote. “While they did come away with three wideouts over the course of the weekend, they came in the third (Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell) and fifth (Kevin Coleman Jr.) rounds, so it’s hardly a guarantee they’ll make an immediate impact. With that in mind, they need a veteran to enter that room, and Samuel could fit the bill.”