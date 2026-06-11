Commanders ‘Dodged Bullet’ With $114 Million Free Agent Miss

The Washington Commanders, by all reports, did everything they could to land Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce in free agency, including matching (or exceeding) the 4-year, $114 million contract he ultimately agreed to to stay with the Colts.

The Commanders’ big swing and miss with Pierce may not have been the worst thing to happen to them, especially as news broke that Pierce underwent offseason surgery on his ankle that might sideline him through training camp.

“Colts WR Alec Pierce, fresh off his four-year, $114 million contract extension, might be sidelined well into training camp due to his off-season left ankle surgery,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on June 10.

Lest we forget, it was a missing wide receiver in the preseason and injury issues with a wide receiver that helped derail Washington’s season in 2025, following an extended holdout by NFL All-Pro Terry McLaurin that bled into early-season struggles, which bled into nagging injuries that saw him miss a career-high 7 games.

“Washington dodged a big bullet thanks to Alec declining the offer presented to him,” Trap or Dive Podcast’s Saint wrote on his official X account. “The fact (general manager Adam Peters) offered him 31 million scared me because what did he see to say we ‘gotta have that.’ (Peters) is not immune from criticism as this team still doesn’t have a Center, Lead Back, WR, CB and Safety.”

Commanders Came Close to Signing Alec Pierce

Headed into the 1st day of the 2026 free agency cycle, the Commanders seemed like the favorites to steal Pierce, 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, away from the Colts after he put up career highs of 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2025 while missing 2 regular-season games.

“Expect negotiations between Alec Pierce and the Colts to go down to the wire as the team tries to keep him off Monday’s open market,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Sunday, March 8. “That’s going to be a challenge. Pierce appears poised to make at least $27 million per year on a new deal. The Patriots, Commanders, Raiders and Titans are among teams in the mix.”

Alec Pierce NFL Yards Per Catch Leader in ’24, ’25

Pierce, a 2022 second round pick (No. 53 overall) out of Cincinnati, has led the NFL in yards per catch the last 2 seasons.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Pierce at No. 9 on his list of the Top 50 NFL free agents in the 2026 cycle.

“Pierce has a good relationship with (Colts quarterback Daniel) Jones,” Fowler wrote. “If the team tags Pierce but doesn’t reach a deal with Jones, for example, that could be an issue for Pierce. Conversely, tagging Jones ensures he will be there in 2026, a move that would appeal to Pierce. A franchise tag for Pierce would come in around $27 million, while Jones would get $43.9 million on the franchise tag and $37.8 million on the transition. Those numbers are steep but reasonable. The Colts haven’t tipped their hand in a possible direction. Pierce would command a massive contract if he hit free agency. In November, we reported his market could hit $20 million. Think higher now.”