Commanders’ $33 Million Star Suspended by NFL for Season Opener

The Washington Commanders will be without 1 of their defensive stars for the season opener.

“Commanders edge Dorance Armstrong is suspended for the club’s first regular season game without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday. “The suspension will begin on August 30 and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, September 14.”

The Commanders open the regular season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13.

“Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong has been suspended for Week 1 vs. the Eagles for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Armstrong has had 10.5 sacks the last two seasons in Washington.”

One thing that wasn’t totally clear on Friday was exactly what Armstrong had done to warrant the suspension.

“The issue leading to the suspension occurred last season, I’m told,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “The Commanders followed NFL protocols in terms of reporting and respecting the league’s investigation. No, I don’t know what DA did yet.”

Armstrong, 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, is being counted on to be a major defensive presence up front for the Commanders in 2026 — the final year of the 3-year, $33 million contract he signed before the 2024 season.

Armstrong Came to Commanders With Dan Quinn

Armstrong was one of head coach Dan Quinn’s biggest offseason additions after following Quinn from the Dallas Cowboys, where he was defensive coordinator for 3 season before he was hired by the Commanders before the 2024 season.

The Cowboys selected Armstrong, 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, in the 4th round (No. 116 overall) of the 2018 NFL draft, and he thrived despite never becoming a full-time starter.

In 6 seasons in Dallas, Armstrong played in 93 games with just 14 starts and still had 23.5 career sacks, with 21.0 sacks in his final 3 seasons, including a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2022.