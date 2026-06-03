Commanders Trade Pitch Dumps $90 Million Pro Bowler for ‘Long Term Building Block’

The Washington Commanders drafted defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton early in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL draft and, to this point, haven’t exactly given him a chance to show what he’s capable of.
As a rookie, Newton played behind highly-paid Pro Bowlers Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne as the Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship Game.
In his 2nd season in 2025, seemingly set up to thrive after the Commanders released Allen, Newton was once again forced to take a backseat to Payne and $45 million free-agent signee Javon Kinlaw as the Commanders went 5-12 in the regular season.
Ahead of the 2026 season, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton is urging the Commanders to trade Payne and finally give Newton the opportunity he deserves.
“In recent years, Payne has been a decent interior defender but not a game-changer in the pass rush or against the run. Since his 2022 Pro Bowl year, he’s averaged about four sacks per season with a missed tackle rate above 10 percent,” Moton wrote. “Behind Payne in the defensive tackle rotation, Jer’Zhan Newton flashed his pass-rushing ability, logging five sacks and 11 pressures while on the field for 38 percent of the snaps last year. Entering the final year of his deal, Payne has trade value, and the Commanders may have a long-term building block on the defensive line in Newton. Washington could deal Payne in one of the most notable transactions this offseason.”
Daron Payne Signed Massive Contract in 2023
It’s been over 3 years since Payne landed a massive 4-year, $90 million contract extension in March 2023 following a breakout season with 11.5 sacks, 25 QB pressures, 64 tackles, 18 TFL, and 5 pass breakups — numbers that made him seem like 1 of the NFL’s elite interior defensive linemen.
Since then, Payne has been anything but elite. In the 3 seasons since signing his contract Payne has had 11.0 sacks, total.
Pro Football Focus listed Payne among its Top 15 NFL Trade Candidates in January.
“The Commanders are a team under heightened pressure in 2026 following a 5-12 campaign this past season,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote. “Washington must improve its defense after ranking 31st in EPA per play allowed, which might include trading Payne up front. The longtime Washington standout has declined of late, playing three straight seasons with an overall PFF grade below 61.5 … Payne is not performing to the level of his lucrative contract. Now 28 and a free agent after next season, the Commanders may shed some payroll and pursue younger upgrades.”
Ugly Incident for Daron Payne During 2025 Season
Payne’s 2025 season was most notable for an ugly incident against the Detroit Lions when he was suspended 1 game for punching Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 10, forcing him to miss Washington’s Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain.
Payne, a 2018 1st-round pick (No. 13 overall), punched St. Brown with under 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter after St. Brown scored a touchdown to put the Lions up 14-3.
In 2021, Payne was on the receiving end of a punch from fellow defensive tackle and fellow Alabama product Jonathan Allen, who punched Payne in the face. after Payne poked him in the face.
Commanders Trade Pitch Dumps $90 Million Pro Bowler for ‘Long Term Building Block’