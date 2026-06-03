Commanders Trade Pitch Dumps $90 Million Pro Bowler for ‘Long Term Building Block’

The Washington Commanders drafted defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton early in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL draft and, to this point, haven’t exactly given him a chance to show what he’s capable of.

As a rookie, Newton played behind highly-paid Pro Bowlers Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne as the Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

In his 2nd season in 2025, seemingly set up to thrive after the Commanders released Allen, Newton was once again forced to take a backseat to Payne and $45 million free-agent signee Javon Kinlaw as the Commanders went 5-12 in the regular season.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton is urging the Commanders to trade Payne and finally give Newton the opportunity he deserves.

“In recent years, Payne has been a decent interior defender but not a game-changer in the pass rush or against the run. Since his 2022 Pro Bowl year, he’s averaged about four sacks per season with a missed tackle rate above 10 percent,” Moton wrote. “Behind Payne in the defensive tackle rotation, Jer’Zhan Newton flashed his pass-rushing ability, logging five sacks and 11 pressures while on the field for 38 percent of the snaps last year. Entering the final year of his deal, Payne has trade value, and the Commanders may have a long-term building block on the defensive line in Newton. Washington could deal Payne in one of the most notable transactions this offseason.”

Daron Payne Signed Massive Contract in 2023

It’s been over 3 years since Payne landed a massive 4-year, $90 million contract extension in March 2023 following a breakout season with 11.5 sacks, 25 QB pressures, 64 tackles, 18 TFL, and 5 pass breakups — numbers that made him seem like 1 of the NFL’s elite interior defensive linemen.