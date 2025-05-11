Emotional Moment; Sean Taylor’s Brother Gets Commanders Helmet

The Washington Commanders are arguably the most exciting team in the NFL after they found their way to the NFC Championship Game in Jayden Daniels’ rookie season. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, the team has helped one of the top feel-good moments in recent sports memory take place, as they brought in Sean Taylor’s younger brother, Gabe Taylor, as a tryout player for their rookie minicamp.

Sean played for Washington from 2004-2007 as a star safety, earning a pair of Pro Bowl selections and a spot on the 2007 All-Pro Second Team. Sean’s life was tragically cut short, though, on Nov. 26, 2007 when a home intruder broke into his home and murdered him. Sean was shot in the leg, with his femoral artery getting severed, with the extensive blood loss resulting in his passing.

Gabe Taylor looking to follow in Sean Taylor’s footsteps with Commanders

Rookie minicamp invitee Gabe Taylor is at the #Commanders facility, per his IG. Taylor is trying out for an UDFA deal this weekend. pic.twitter.com/MI78DGq9Uh — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) May 9, 2025

Nearly 20 years since Sean’s tragic passing, Gabe has now earned a shot to follow in his older brother’s footsteps. Similar to Sean, Gabe played safety in college, starring for the Rice Owls in 2024, where he was named the American Athletic Conference’s safety of the year for his strong play last season. It’s a far cry from Sean’s path to the league, as he was the No. 5 overall pick of the 2004 NFL draft.

Gabe filled several different spots in the secondary for Rice during his five seasons with them, but he’s at his best when he’s moving all over the field, taking on an array of different roles in every game. In 2024, Gabe racked up 57 tackles, seven of which went for a loss, three sacks, three interceptions, seven passes batted, and two fumbles forced. Simply put, he’s at his best when he’s doing a little bit of everything.

In the wake of the 2025 NFL draft, Gabe didn’t draw much interest as an undrafted free agent, but the Commanders did come calling, offering him a tryout during their rookie minicamp. That was all Gabe needed, as he quickly agreed to go suit up for his older brother’s team. That led to an emotional moment, as Gabe flashed his Commanders helmet on social media before he got to work with Washington.

Commanders Looking to Build off of Breakout 2024 Campaign

The Commanders success in the 2024 campaign was due in large part to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ standout play under center. Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, while also rushing for 891 yards and another six scores. That earned him a Pro Bowl selection and the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, with a deep postseason run being the cherry on top of his standout season.

Now, Washington is looking to build off of their successful season, and they are taking every phase of their roster building process seriously. That includes taking a long look at Gabe Taylor, who is simply looking to earn an undrafted free agent deal with the team. At best, Taylor is a long-term project for the Commanders at safety, but regardless of what ends up happening, it was awesome to see him suiting up for the same team as his older brother.