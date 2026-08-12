ESPN Predicts Commanders Will Be One of NFL’s Worst Teams

On paper, at least, it’s starting to look like the Washington Commanders could be headed for a pretty rough year.

ESPN’s Mike Clay dug deep on every aspect of the Commanders’ upcoming season, including predictions for every imaginable aspect of their team. The results were pretty grim — most notably projecting 6.4 total wins and a 30th-ranked defense.

While that seems dire, it’s hardly news to anyone who has been paying attention to the oddsmakers. ESPNBet set the Commanders’ over/under at 7.5 wins.

Either way, it’s a nightmare outcome for Commanders’ fans now just 1 year removed from entering the season as Dark Horse Super Bowl contenders and coming off a 5-12 record in 2025.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay predicts the Commanders will go 8-9 and finish 3rd in the NFC East — behind the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles with matching 10-7 records and just barely ahead of the New York Giants at 7-10.

“Early in the season, Washington may be led by its revamped defense,” Kay wrote on August 12. “The Commanders signed Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson to shore up their pass rush. They also added rookie first-rounder Sonny Styles, nose tackle Tim Settle, and linebacker Leo Chenal to strengthen their front seven. Still, this team’s fate will be dictated by Jayden Daniels‘ development. He’ll make plays to Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, but he could be under constant duress without five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.”

Commanders’ ‘Disconnect’ Between Coaches & GM

We discovered after the season that things were a little messy behind the scenes for the Commanders — a huge indicator of a team that’s about to suck.

“Sources: Part of the issue the Commanders have had in the building is the front office meddling with the coaching staff on personnel and which players to use — an ongoing problem dating back to 2024 when they were having success,” NFL insider Jordan Schulutz wrote on his official X account on January 7. “With the team struggling this year, it reached new heights and there were notable disagreements. Moreover, I have not gotten the impression Dan Quinn wanted to move on from his coordinators. The entire disconnect is one to watch as we head into 2026. ‘There’s a lot of (expletive) going on there,’ a source said.”

Season-Defining Injury Before 1st Preseason Game

Whatever happens to the Commanders in 2026, they’ll likely have to do it without arguably their best pound-for-pound player in NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who tore his triceps tendon. He is expected to miss most of, if not all, of the regular season following surgery.

“Sources: Five-time Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps in practice today during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account on August 8. “He’ll likely require surgery and will miss at least a significant portion of the regular season … Tunsil was injured while taking on a bull rush from Odafe Oweh. The Commanders had hoped it wouldn’t be a significant injury but testing this afternoon revealed the extent of the injury. A brutal blow for Washington, which had made Tunsil the highest-paid OL this offseason.”