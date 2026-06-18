A former Washington Commanders star is sitting on the NFL free agency market, waiting for his next opportunity.

Deebo Samuel just spent the year in DC, where many believed he would have a big season playing with the young star quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

Nothing went right for Washington, as Daniels battled setbacks. The star quarterback played in just seven games.

As Samuel waits for a new team to come calling, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz suggests the Kansas City Chiefs should be a logical spot for the star wideout.

Ex-Commanders Star WR Linked To Chiefs As Free Agency Option

“At age 30, there’s probably still something left in the tank, and his ability to also take carries from the backfield makes him extra fun for Reid to play with in his game-planning,” Schatz wrote, regarding Samuel.

The Chiefs have issues at the wide receiver position, as Rashee Rice deals with legal concerns. While Kansas City seems confident that Rice will be on the field for the 2026 NFL season, they can’t be so sure at the moment.

Calling Deebo Samuel might be a safe bet.

Deebo Samuel’s Run With The Commanders

In March 2025, the Commanders traded for Samuel. As his time with the San Francisco 49ers was clearly over, the Commanders gave up a fifth-round pick for the wideout.

Samuel appeared in 16 games. He caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He had a better year compared to his 2024 run with the 49ers, but he wasn’t able to return to his All-Pro form.

Since racking up 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards, along with 14 total touchdowns in 2021, Samuel has struggled to return to form. He hasn’t produced over 1,000 yards in the receiving game since then.

The Commanders opted not to bring Samuel back for the 2026 NFL season. It might take some time for Samuel to get back out on the field, but if the Chiefs feel they need to enter the wideout market, the ex-Commander is a logical option.