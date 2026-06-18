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Ex-Commanders Star WR Linked To Chiefs As Free Agency Option

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Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Deebo Samuel #1 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

A former Washington Commanders star is sitting on the NFL free agency market, waiting for his next opportunity.

Deebo Samuel just spent the year in DC, where many believed he would have a big season playing with the young star quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

Nothing went right for Washington, as Daniels battled setbacks. The star quarterback played in just seven games.

As Samuel waits for a new team to come calling, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz suggests the Kansas City Chiefs should be a logical spot for the star wideout.

Ex-Commanders Star WR Linked To Chiefs As Free Agency Option

Washington Commanders v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 07: Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

“At age 30, there’s probably still something left in the tank, and his ability to also take carries from the backfield makes him extra fun for Reid to play with in his game-planning,” Schatz wrote, regarding Samuel.

The Chiefs have issues at the wide receiver position, as Rashee Rice deals with legal concerns. While Kansas City seems confident that Rice will be on the field for the 2026 NFL season, they can’t be so sure at the moment.

Calling Deebo Samuel might be a safe bet.

Deebo Samuel’s Run With The Commanders

Washington Commanders v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 07: Joshua Metellus #44 of the Minnesota Vikings tackles Deebo Samuel #1 of the Washington Commanders during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

In March 2025, the Commanders traded for Samuel. As his time with the San Francisco 49ers was clearly over, the Commanders gave up a fifth-round pick for the wideout.

Samuel appeared in 16 games. He caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He had a better year compared to his 2024 run with the 49ers, but he wasn’t able to return to his All-Pro form.

Denver Broncos v Washington Commanders

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 30: Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Northwest Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Since racking up 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards, along with 14 total touchdowns in 2021, Samuel has struggled to return to form. He hasn’t produced over 1,000 yards in the receiving game since then.

The Commanders opted not to bring Samuel back for the 2026 NFL season. It might take some time for Samuel to get back out on the field, but if the Chiefs feel they need to enter the wideout market, the ex-Commander is a logical option.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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