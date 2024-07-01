Former First-Round Pick Could Be Trade Bait for Commanders

The Washington Commanders are in the middle of rejuvenating a franchise that’s been one of the worst in the NFL, both on and off the field. The hard truth is there’s still a lot of work left to be done.

That includes overhauling a roster that currently only has 57 percent of its 2023 roster back headed into training camp — the lowest number in the NFL — and a number that could go even lower before the regular season starts.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks that franchise rebuild means the Commanders are set up to be one of the NFL’s aggressive sellers before the trade deadline.

“The truth is that the Commanders have a lot to address before they can really start making some noise,” Ballentine wrote. “… That’s not going to happen during the 2024 season, but shipping off veterans to get cap space and draft capital can help next offseason.”

While defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has seen his name part of trade rumors the entire offseason, Ballentine put forth a new name that could draw a lot of interest for the Commanders as trade bait — linebacker Jamin Davis, Washington’s 2022 first-round pick (No. 19 overall).

“Jamin Davis could also be a movable piece,” Ballentine wrote “The former first-round pick is a free agent next offseason and the Commanders didn’t exactly show they value him by bringing in both (Bobby) Wagner and Frankie Luvu in free agency this offseason.”

Commanders Haven’t Shown Faith in Davis

The Commanders have given every sign they don’t plan on Davis being with the franchise past the 2024 season — the only question now is what kind of value they get out of him before he leaves.

Davis is in the final year of a 4-year, $13.79 million rookie contract he signed after he was drafted and in April 2024 the Commanders declined the fifth-year option on his contract which would have paid him $14.4 million in 2025.

As Ballentine pointed out, the Commanders made moves to push Davis down the depth chart in the offseason by signing a pair of free agents in Luvu (3 years, $36 million) and Wagner (1 year, $8.5 million).

Davis is currently listed as Luvu’s backup at one of the inside linebacker spots after being the Commanders’ full-time starter for the last two seasons.

Does Davis Have Value For Another NFL Team?

The truth is that by most metrics Davis, 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds, would be a very serviceable if not above average starter at inside linebacker for most NFL teams.

In 2022, Davis started 15 games for the Commanders and finished with a career-high 104 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 9 TFL and 2 fumble recoveries. He missed four games with injury in 2023 but still had 89 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 8.0 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles.

An enterprising team might look at Davis’ PFF grades and consider a move to outside linebacker — he graded out over 70 percent against the run and in pass rush but was at just 58.5 percent in coverage. Also consider Washington’s struggles as a franchise since he’s been with the team — former head coach Ron Rivera was on the hot seat all of the last two seasons, the franchise’s ownership switched hands and the Commanders are 12-21-1 over the last two seasons.