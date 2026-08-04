NFL Insider Gives Major Update on Stefon Diggs-Commanders Speculation

The biggest offensive name remaining on the free agent market is without a doubt wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs spent last season with the New England Patriots and was the only wide receiver on the roster to surpass 1,000 receiving yards. However, New England ultimately decided not to re-sign him after its Super Bowl loss.

Now, with NFL training camp underway, Diggs’ best chance to land with a team in the immediate future appears to be the Washington Commanders.

NFL Insider Gives Update on Diggs-Commanders Speculation

Diggs has emerged as a potential option for Washington, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday, there is mutual interest between the Commanders and the veteran wide receiver.

“Washington is monitoring the situation with Diggs, who’s intrigued by the chance to play in Washington [he’s from the area],” Fowler reported.

He added that it “seems like this is a realistic option as the sides keep in contact.”

Diggs’ 2025 Season

Diggs started all 17 games for the Patriots last season and quickly became quarterback Drake Maye’s most reliable target.

He hauled in 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. In the postseason, he added 14 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Commanders WR Depth

Terry McLaurin enters the season as Washington’s No. 1 receiver, but after the team let Deebo Samuel walk and did little to address the position this offseason, Luke McCaffrey is expected to take on a larger role.

The Commanders also have third-round pick Antonio Williams, 2025 fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane, and veterans Dyami Brown, Van Jefferson, and Treylon Burks competing for snaps.

Last season, the Commanders finished 5-12, one year after reaching the NFC Championship Game during quarterback Jayden Daniels‘ rookie season.

Daniels played in just eight games in 2025 because of injury, but he has fully recovered entering his third NFL season and hopes to lead Washington back into playoff contention.