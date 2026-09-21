Former Commanders TE Zach Ertz Suddenly Signs With NFC East Rival

Week 2 of the NFL season is set to wrap up on Monday night, but the Washington Commanders finished their Week 2 matchup Sunday afternoon with a 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Several players left Sunday’s games with injuries, but Washington dealt with the biggest blow when star quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his elbow and medical staff carted him off the field.

The Philadelphia Eagles also lost a notable player when tight end Dallas Goedert, one of quarterback Jalen Hurts’ top targets, sprained his MCL and will miss a few weeks.

Eagles Sign Zach Ertz to Practice Squad

With that news, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Monday evening that the Eagles signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz to their practice squad.

Ertz spent the last two seasons with the Commanders, but he more notably spent the bulk of his career as a member of the Eagles, who drafted him in 2013 out of Stanford.

Via Adam Schefter: “Three-time Pro-Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, who played in Philadelphia from 2013-’21 and helped the team win its first Super Bowl, is returning to the city and signing with the Eagles practice squad, per sources. The Eagles lost TE Dallas Goedert to a sprained MCL and now are turning to Ertz, who spent the past two seasons in Washington.”

Three-time Pro-Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, who played in Philadelphia from 2013-‘21 and helped the team win its first Super Bowl, is returning to the city and signing with the Eagles practice squad, per sources. The Eagles lost TE Dallas Goedert to a sprained MCL and now are… pic.twitter.com/535cB3Kaio — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2026

Ertz’ NFL Career

Ertz played for Philadelphia for nine seasons before eventually spending three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and then joining the Commanders. He ultimately suffered a season-ending injury late last year.

During his time with Washington, he started 30 games and recorded 116 receptions for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Across his entire NFL career, Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler, with all three selections coming during his time with the Eagles. He’s also a Super Bowl champion and has tallied 825 receptions for 8,592 yards and 57 touchdowns.