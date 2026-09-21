Former Commanders Draft Pick Signs With Miami Dolphins

Part of the game NFL teams play in stashing players on the practice squad is hoping — praying — that another team doesn’t swoop in and add them as an automatic spot on their 53-man roster.

The Buffalo Bills got to experience just that on Monday as edge rusher and former Washington Commanders draft pick Andre Jones Jr. was poached by the Miami Dolphins for their 53-man roster.

“The Dolphins are signing LB Andre Jones Jr. off the Bills’ practice squad,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “He reunites with Miami ST coordinator Chris Tabor, who coached Jones in Buffalo last year.”

“Can’t blame Andre Jones Jr. for jumping at the chance to be on a 53 and make an impact,” Bills reporter Lance Lysowski wrote on his official X account. “Bills are very deep at OLB. He had a really strong preseason.”

“The Miami Dolphins poached a linebacker from the Bills practice squad, Andre Jones Jr., as they may have some further shuffling to special teams units coming,” Sun Sentinel Sports wrote on X.

Commanders Drafted Andre Jones Jr. in 2023

Jones, 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds, was a 7th-round pick (No. 233 overall) by the Commanders in the 2023 NFL Draft and lasted 2 seasons there before signing with the Bills in 2025.

He played 6 seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette, including 21.5 TFL and 13.5 sacks over his last 3 seasons, including a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2022 on the way to earning All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Jones as a 7th-round pick in his 2023 pre-draft evaluation.

“Long-limbed edge defender with an angular frame and a willingness to take on all comers. Jones’ production might not jump off the page, but he’s athletic and uses his length to put himself in position to make tackles,” Zierlein wrote. “Jones could use more strength in his lower half both as a run defender and pass rusher. While they aren’t sustained, there are flashes of rush potential that might create a roster opportunity after a year on a practice squad.”