Former NBA MVP Named Commanders’ Biggest Celebrity Fan

As far as celebrity fans go, the Washington Commanders could do a lot worse than a two-time NBA Finals MVP and one of the greatest forwards of all time.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman put Phoenix Suns forward and Washington superfan Kevin Durant on his list of the “Biggest Celebrity Fan” for all 32 NFL teams on July 6.

Durant is a Washington, D.C. native who was born in 1988 — right in the middle of the greatest stretch in franchise history. Durant grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and has attended Washington games through the years. He was even on hand for a training camp practice in 2023.

“It’s great to have KD here,” former head coach Ron Rivera told the Associated Press after Durant attended practice. “I know he’s a local guy. I know how much of a Washington Redskins/Commanders fan he is. Great to have his support.”

Durant Expressed Desire to Own NFL Team

Durant expressed his desire to be part of the ownership group that purchased the Commanders from Dan Snyder when the team went up for sale in 2022.

“In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant told ESPN. “I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we’ll see. Hopefully it’s somebody nice. I heard (Amazon CEO Jeff) Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know.”

While Durant didn’t become part of the ownership group led by Josh Harris and Magic Johnson, he remained a fan and even gave a shoutout to new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury when he was hired as the Commanders’ new offensive coordinator in Feb. 2024.

Durant’s desire to be a part owner of an NFL team might come to fruition one day — he’s definitely got the cash to do so. Durant is due to make $53.8 million from the Suns this season and will have made $499.8 million in career earnings following the 2024-25 season.

Future Hall of Famer, Greatest Forward of All Time?

Durant played high school basketball in Maryland and Virginia before playing one season at the University of Texas, where he was named National College Player of the Year.

Durant was selected No. 2 overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2007 NBA draft and has gone on to have one of the most decorated careers in basketball history over the last 17 seasons. Durant was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2008 and is an 11-time All-NBA Team pick, 14-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and was named NBA MVP in 2014.

Durant has led the NBA in scoring four times and is also a three-time Olympic gold medalist going for a fourth gold medal in 2024. He even spoke with the NFL about his fandom in 2014, saying he would stick with the team through thick and thin. It’s something that’s been put to the test over the last decade.

“Win or lose, I’m still going to be the biggest fan,” Durant said. “I ride with my boys all the way to the end, no matter what happens.”