Former Commanders Starter Fired by ESPN After 11 Years

The long tenure of former Washington Commanders safety Ryan Clark at ESPN has come to an unceremonious end after he was fired as an NFL analyst on Monday.

Clark had become well-known in recent years for creating awkward, uncomfortable moments on ESPN’s live broadcasts and for his popular podcast, The Pivot, more than for giving actual football insight.

“Clark was on ESPN’s NFL Live’ on Monday,” The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand wrote. “He was informed of the decision during the show, said the sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. Clark did not finish the program …ESPN and its sister platform, NFL Network, are expected to have more layoffs Tuesday as part of broader cuts at their parent company, Disney. There are expected to be a small number of layoffs of on-air personalities based at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn., as well as a larger number of employees, both on- and off-the-air, from NFL Network. ESPN acquired NFL Network and other assets in February, which gave the NFL a 10 percent stake in ESPN in a deal valued at around $3 billion.”

Clark won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2008 season and had 2 stints with the Commanders — in 2004 and 2005 and again in his final NFL season in 2014.

According to Marchand, Clark was making approximately $2 million per year from ESPN.

Ryan Clark: Bad Takes & Uncomfortable Moments

There was little Clark added to ESPN’s broadcasts in terms of value in recent years — but he did plenty to keep people at home cringeing at his terrible takes on football and ultra-uncomfortable on-air moments.

The last year had been one gaffe after another for Clark — a stretch that started with 1 of the worst quarterback takes of all time in September 2025.

“I don’t think Tom Brady, I don’t think Drew Brees, I don’t think Peyton Manning are generational talents,” Clark said on-air as First Take host Stephen A. Smith and fellow NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky squirmed in discomfort.

That was around the same time Clark had an on-air incident that reportedly continued off the air with colleague Peter Schrager after Schrager defended a poor early-season performance by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“That’s the non-player in you,” Clark told Schrager, who did not play in the NFL.

When Schrager asked Clark not to belittle his opinions and be open to other viewpoints, Clark responded with: “Peter, what I need for you to do is not get mad and let me finish.”

Clark tweeted out an apology later that day: “Today, I had an interaction with my colleague (Schrager) both on and off the air that I regret.”

Clark wasn’t done there.

During a disagreement over WNBA stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark with former teammate and Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III — also fired by ESPN recently — Clark said RG3 couldn’t relate to Reese, a black woman, because both his 1st wife and his current wife are white women.

NFL World Seems to Revel in Ryan Clark’s Firing

The NFL world — online at least — seemed to revel in Clark’s firing.

“BREAKING: ESPN has FIRED long-time analyst Ryan Clark,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on his official X account. “A long overdue decision.”

“Ryan Clark had a lot of weird takes, but saying the Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders was the final straw that got him canned,” Bleacher Report’s Thomas Peterson wrote on his official X account.

“ESPN has fired Ryan Clark,” Virginia Bets wrote on its official X account. “Are they realizing that pushing an agenda and having truly bad takes is not good for business?”