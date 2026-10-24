49ers’ Fred Warner Gets Massive Fine For Hit on Commanders TE Chig Okonkwo

The Washington Commanders benefitted from a lot of penalties in their near-comeback attempt against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. But the officials probably should have called one additional foul.

The NFL announced Saturday 49ers linebacker Fred Warner received a pair of fines in the matchup versus the Commanders on Monday night. The second of which was a fine for Warner illegally using his helmet for unnecessary roughness against Commanders tight end Fred Warner.

Although the incident didn’t result in a penalty, the NFL fined Warner $47,762 for the hit.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero explained on X on Saturday that not only did Warner not get a foul on the play, but the officials actually picked up a flag after the hit.

The NFL fined 49ers LB Fred Warner $65,673 for two unnecessary roughness violations last week — including $47,762 for this hit on Commanders TE Chig Okonkwo,” wrote Pelissero on X.

“Officials threw a flag on the play, but then picked it up.”

Warner also received an unnecessary roughness fine for a hit on a defenseless player. That fine was worth $17,911.

NFL Fines 49ers’ Fred Warner More Than $65,000 for Two Plays vs. Commanders

Getty San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner received a huge fine for a hit on Washington Commanders TE Chig Okonkwo.

Warner’s $47,000-plus fine was, by far, the most expensive fine from the league in Week 6. The next most-expensive fine was the Denver Broncos‘ Alex Singleton’s unnecessary roughness violation that resulted in a $23,882 fine.

The NFL handed out five fines that were at least $17,000 for incidents in Week 6. Warner had two of them.