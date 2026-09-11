It’s been hard to find bright spots on the Washington Commanders roster headed into the 2026 regular season.

Every time things seem like they’re going well, something bad happens.

Now, the hope is that the final insult won’t be a dismal season like the 1 fans just endured — a 5-12 regular-season record after playing in the NFC Championship Game the previous year.

If the Commanders can pull off a miracle and turn things around, 1 big reason will probably be the play of free-agent tight end Chig Okonkwo, who came to Washington on a 3-year, $27 million free-agent contract.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled Okonkwo out as the NFL’s “Biggest Sleeper” at his position in 2026.