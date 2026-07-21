Commanders’ $11 Million Free Agent Predicted for ‘Breakout Season’

The Washington Commanders dropped the bag on edge rushers this offseason, signing a pair of free agents and former 1st-round picks in Odafe Oweh (4 years, $96 million) and K’Lavon Chaisson (1 year, $11 million).
That’s the type of investment teams make before they turn things around, which the Commanders are trying to do after falling flat by going 5-12 in 2025.
If they do turn things around, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks it will be because Chaisson had a huge hand in it after singling out the former LSU star as 1 of a handful of edge rushers who will take their game to the next level in 2026.
“K’Lavon Chaisson has been on a slow buildup to a breakout season,” Knox wrote on July 21. “After four mostly unproductive years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he showed flashes in the second half of the 2024 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, logging four sacks between Weeks 13 and 17 of that year. On a 1-year, $3 million deal with the New England Patriots, Chaisson continued to make strides in 2025, recording single-season career highs in sacks (7.5), pressures (23) and tackles for loss (10) … he could be primed for an even bigger role in the Washington Commanders’ new-look defense.”
K’Lavon Chaisson Called ‘Biggest Steal’ in Offseason
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport heaped praise on the Commanders for signing Chaisson after the former 1st-round pick brought his career back to life with the New England Patriots in 2025.
“The Washington Commanders went into the offseason with a clear and glaring need on the edge,” Davenport wrote. “And the team didn’t play around about addressing it … Last year with the New England Patriots, edge-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson finally looked the part of the first-round pick he was back in 2020, logging a career-high 7.5 sacks with the New England Patriots. At 26, Chaisson is only just now entering his prime. Playing opposite Oweh should help minimize double-teams. A 10-sack 2026 is a real possibility. And getting a 10-sack edge-rusher for $11 million on a one-year deal is a steal.”
Chaisson has approximately $20 million in career earnings through 6 seasons and should form one of the NFL’s most underrated edge combos.
“K’Lavon Chaisson and Odafe Oweh totaled almost twice as many pressures in 2025 as any other player currently on the Commanders roster,” NextGen Stats wrote on its official X account. “Chaisson also totaled 16 pressures and 3 sacks in four postseason games.”
K’Lavon Chaisson Part of Legendary LSU Team
Chaisson, 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds, was the star defensive player on arguably the greatest college football team of all time with LSU in 2019, when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the College Football Playoff National Championship.
That team featured an NFL record 14 draft picks, including 5 1st round picks led by Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, along with NFL All-Pro wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.
The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Chaisson in the 1st round (No. 20 overall) but let him become a free agent after 4 seasons in which he never developed into a full-time starter and only had 5.0 sacks. Chaisson played for 4 different head coaches in those 4 seasons.
Chaisson signed a 1-year, $2.5 million free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers but was released before he even played a game. He spent the rest of 2024 with the Las Vegas Raiders before signing the 1-year, $3 million contract with the Patriots.
Commanders’ $11 Million Free Agent Predicted for ‘Breakout Season’