Commanders’ $11 Million Free Agent Predicted for ‘Breakout Season’

The Washington Commanders dropped the bag on edge rushers this offseason, signing a pair of free agents and former 1st-round picks in Odafe Oweh (4 years, $96 million) and K’Lavon Chaisson (1 year, $11 million).

That’s the type of investment teams make before they turn things around, which the Commanders are trying to do after falling flat by going 5-12 in 2025.

If they do turn things around, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks it will be because Chaisson had a huge hand in it after singling out the former LSU star as 1 of a handful of edge rushers who will take their game to the next level in 2026.