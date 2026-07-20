Commanders LB Leo Chenal Reveals Biggest Reason He Chose Washington In Free Agency

The Washington Commanders made several notable additions to their team this offseason. General manager Adam Peters and the front office have signed 21 free agent contracts and spent nearly $260 million. One of their most crucial new members will be linebacker Leo Chenal, who signed a three-year, $24,750,000 contract with Washington after spending the first four years of his career in Kansas City.

Chenal revealed in an interview on NFL Network’s The Insiders that he chose the Commanders over other potential suitors because of their scheme under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

“It really involves the linebackers,” Chenal said last Thursday. “It involves guys playing to their skill set. It’s really cool being able to walk through different things with coaches and having feedback, feedback to the coaches, them talking to us, they really want to have us take advantage of what we’re really good at. We kind of developed the scheme more and more, and we’re going to continue to mold that around the guys that we have. It’s really cool how personalized it is. As a Mike linebacker, being in the middle, you go each way, come downhill, you’ve got so much flexibility as a linebacker in this defense.”

Washington Commanders New Defense Will Rely On Blitzing

Daronte Jones comes from Minnesota, where he spent five seasons with the Vikings. He has worked under their defensive coordinator Brian Flores since 2023 and is expected to implement a similar system in Washington.

As Chenal alluded to, Jones’ defense will rely on the linebacker position much like Flores’ defense does. The Vikings defense blitzed more than any other team last season, a league-high 44.3%.

With the Commanders likely utilizing a similar blitz-heavy approach, the success becomes contingent on the linebacker’s ability to cover underneath.

Chenal appears up to the task as he labeled his decision to join Washington, “A no-brainer.”

Chenal is just one of the many new additions to the defense. “Washington signed pass rushers Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson, defensive linemen Tim Settle, Charles Omenihu and DJ Davidson, and defensive backs Ahkello Witherspoon, Amik Robertson, Rasul Douglas and Nick Cross,” NFL Senior News Writer Kevin Patra recapped. They also selected linebacker Sonny Styles in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to play alongside Chenal.

“We’ve got a bunch of dogs,” Chenal said about the Commanders’ linebacker room.

Those dogs will need to bite if the defense is to feast next season.

Dan Quinn Also Played a Major Factor In Chenal Signing

Chenal continued to express his admiration for Washington, stating head coach Dan Quinn as another major influence.

“I love DQ,” Chenal said of Quinn. “Before I even came here to Washington, that’s also a factor that I put in. He doesn’t ask for respect, it’s just given to him because of what he’s done and how he’s earned it, the way he approaches things. He’s super player-friendly. He’s got so much energy, whether it’s in the team meeting, he’s getting people going in the mornings. It’s really cool. He’s so good at taking feedback, as well, from all his players and his coaches. It’s really exciting.”

Fans should be equally excited as the season nears, and they will get to witness their revamped defense take the field.