Commanders Sign Ex-Giants TE After Zach Ertz Injury: Report

The Washington Commanders signed a former division rival to cover for injured tight end Zach Ertz.

The Washington Commanders weren’t about to stand still after losing veteran tight end Zach Ertz to injury. They moved quickly to supplement the position by signing a former member of NFC East rivals the New York Giants, converted quarterback Tyree Jackson.

He’s going to join the practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who confirmed the move on Tuesday, December 17.

Jackson is an intriguing physical specimen with natural positional versatility. Those traits could help the 27-year-old break into a senior depth chart still underpinned by blocker John Bates and solid rookie Ben Sinnott.

Any playing time for Jackson will depend on how long Ertz has to spend in concussion protocol after taking a big hit during the 20-19 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

Tyree Jackson an Intriguing Addition

He’s had trouble making a dent as a pass-catcher and also struggled to stay healthy, but Jackson is an interesting signing for the Commanders. Partly because he played quarterback in college and began his career in the pros as a signal-caller after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Buffalo Bills back in 2019.

Jackson has the right athletic profile to make it as a tight end. The 6-foot-7, 249-pounder’s chances have been hurt by a slew of major injuries.

Those ailments included fracturing a bone in his back as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. He even tore his ACL in early 2022. Jackson was also waived with an injury settlement from the Giants in August this year.

His release by Big Blue came even after Jackson had “intrigued” observers, including Dan Schneier of CBS Sports. He credited Jackson with “4.59 speed and near-90th percentile arm length, wingspan and hands. And he moves pretty damn smooth in space. I’d prefer developing him and keeping him on the roster for red zone packages.”

The Commanders should coax more of this from Jackson. His perspective as a quarterback, along with his size and speed, can make Jackson a useful target over the middle for rookie QB1 Jayden Daniels.

Ertz had been filling the role admirably.

Zach Ertz Has Played Key Role

His numbers aren’t overly impressive, but Ertz has still snagged 54 receptions for 526 yards and four touchdowns. That’s above-average production for a 34-year-old playing in his 12th pro season.

More important than his output, Ertz has been somebody Daniels has trusted in clutch moments. The third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft has looked No. 86’s way 77 times. Only marquee wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been targeted more often, 92 times, among Daniels’ supporting cast.

McLaurin is the go-to target for Daniels, but the wideout room is almost barren of another credible playmaker. It’s why offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has relied heavily on multiple-tight end personnel this season.

Ertz, Bates and Sinnott are each among the team’s leaders for snap counts, per Pro Football Reference. Kingsbury’s emphasis on tight ends is why it made sense for the Commanders to move quickly and bring Jackson on board.

It’s also why the team needs to plan for a successor for Ertz. A 28-year-old Saints starter fits the bill, but in the meantime, fringe players like Bates and Jackson can fill the void during Ertz’s absence.