Commanders GM Faces Criticism for This Offseason Move

Adam Peters has been on a heater since taking over as Washington Commanders general manager last year.

Yet, Peters may have made his first gaffe in letting safety Jeremy Chinn depart in free agency.

The now-Las Vegas Raiders defensive back is earning rave reviews in his first minicamp since Washington let him get away during the off-season.

Chinn had a massive season for Washington in 2024, finishing second on the team in tackles (117) and tied for second in interceptions (1). He also shared the team lead in fumble recoveries (2).

Still, Chinn signed a two-year, $16.258 million contract to play free safety with Pete Carroll and the Raiders.

Why Could The Commanders Regret Letting Jeremy Chinn Go?

On a roster full of young players, Chinn was a veteran presence and was highly incentivized after signing a one-year contract in Washington after spending his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Chinn has been versatile throughout his career, since he has been willing to play both free safety and strong safety and even some linebacker last season for the Commanders. He is a great run defender, and the Raiders have thus far lauded his leadership and maturity that go far beyond his 27 years of age.

“Just in terms of his leadership, he’s very sure of himself because he puts in the work,” Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham told ESPN.com. “He’s been a sponge in terms of learning how we want to do things, and then all the physical attributes, but all 32 teams know about that. The speed, the size, physicality, ability to tackle and nose for the ball. It’s all been positive there.”

Chinn is three years younger than Will Harris, who Washington signed to replace him in its secondary. Plus, he played 94 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season, meaning that aside from his versatility, he was remarkably consistent too.

The Raiders are hoping that continues.

“I feel like I can affect the game in a lot of ways,” Chinn said to ESPN.com. “In this defense, it’s allowing me to do that.”

Why Did The Commanders Let Jeremy Chinn Go?

Unsurprisingly, Washington let Chinn go in a financial decision, but it wasn’t entirely about the money since the Commanders have $20-plus-million still in salary-cap space.

Chinn had a phenomenal season in 2024. But even though he finished with a 72.2 grade at run defense per Pro Football Focus, Washington ended up 30th in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 137.5 yards-against per game.

Chinn also struggled in pass defense last season by giving up 73.6 completion percentage and seven touchdowns against.

But even with some difficulties, Chinn still rates higher than Harris via Pro Football Focus, since Harris ranked 103 of 171 safeties with a 61.5 grade during his lone season with the New Orleans Saints.

Harris has allowed a 69.5 completion percentage against over his six years in the NFL and has just three interceptions.

A year after Chinn and Co. fell had a dream season that ended just one game short of the Super Bowl. But if the Commanders regress defensively, or if Chinn takes off while playing for Carroll — a legendary former DBs coach — Peters may bear the brunt of his decision to let Chinn get away.