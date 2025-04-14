Hi, Subscriber

Commanders Meeting ‘Spin to Win’ Draft Edge-Rusher

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Getty
The Washington Commanders are meeting with a "spin to win" edge-rusher in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Washington Commanders are getting serious about improving their edge-rusher options, with a top-30 visit scheduled with the best “spin to win” rusher in the 2025 NFL draft.

Former Boston College standout Donovan Ezeiruaku will check in at Northwest Stadium on Tuesday, April 15, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic, as well as The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

This is a significant development for a team widely expected to target a pass rusher with its first-round pick, the 29th-overall selection. Ezeiruaku is one of the best, a quick-twitch athlete credited with an explosive takeoff, natural bend and some creative moves.

Those moves include an inside spin that helped him dominate at the collegiate level, and earns the 21-year-old favorable comparison to a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Yet, for all the good parts of his game, there are some doubts about Ezeiruaku. Doubts that could easily cause his slide to the end of Round 1 and right into the lap of the edge-needy Commanders.

Donovan Ezeiruaku Worth the Wait for Commanders

Any slide for Ezeiruaku will be prompted by his perceived lack of size. He stands just 6-foot-2 and tips the scales at a mere 248 pounds.

Those aren’t elite measurables at the pro level, but plenty of undersized pass-rushers have still found success in the NFL. The likes of 2008 Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison and, more recently, Nik Bonitto, who logged 13.5 sacks for the Denver Broncos last season, are notable examples.

Ezeiruaku can follow in their footsteps because of what former pro offensive lineman and current NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger calls “a lot of traits that transfer to the NFL.” In particular, Baldinger highlighted Ezeiruaku’s ability to “spin to win.”

This spin move helped Ezeiruaku end his career with the Eagles by posting 16.5 sacks in 2024. The move also merits comparison with seven-time Pro Bowler Dwight Freeney, who was enshrined in Canton earlier this year.

As Check the Mic podcast co-host Sam Monson put it, “Ezeiruaku wins with the outside a lot, and so his inside counter is devastating” just the way Freeney’s was for so long.

This many subtle traits to his pass-rush repertoire, along with a history of strong production, means the Commanders can justify gambling on Ezeiruaku’s size. He makes a ton of sense for a team that must come out of this draft with a new edge-rusher or two.

Commanders Tipped to Go Edge First

As Full Press NFL’s George Carmi put it, “WSH wants an EDGE Rusher, and they’re going to fly off the board.” Carmi also thinks “If Donovan Ezeiruaku gets past the Ravens at 27, I believe he’s the pick in RD1 for the #Commanders.”

It makes sense for the Commanders to go edge on Day 1 after last season’s team sack leader Dante Fowler Jr. rejoined the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. Fowler led a 2024 group of edge-rushers lacking in star power, and that hasn’t changed, even after general manager Adam peters retained Jalyn Holmes and Clelin Ferrell.

There’s room for an infusion of better athletes. It’s why Mike Band of Next Gen Stats puts the probability of the Commanders drafting a defensive lineman first at 29 percent, well ahead of offensive line and cornerback.

The numbers make sense when this class is deep and talented on the defensive side of the trenches. Particularly on the edges.

Sitting tight and letting the board come to them will reward the Commanders if Peters sees Ezeiruaku still there at 29.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

Washington Commanders Players

Nick Allegretti's headshot N. Allegretti
Kazmeir Allen's headshot K. Allen
Dorance Armstrong's headshot D. Armstrong
John Bates's headshot J. Bates
Nick Bellore's headshot N. Bellore
Tyler Biadasz's headshot T. Biadasz
Noah Brown's headshot N. Brown
Percy Butler's headshot P. Butler
Lawrence Cager's headshot L. Cager
Brandon Coleman's headshot B. Coleman
Sam Cosmi's headshot S. Cosmi
Jayden Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Anim Dankwah's headshot A. Dankwah
Sheldon Day's headshot S. Day
Michael Deiter's headshot M. Deiter
Austin Ekeler's headshot A. Ekeler
Zach Ertz's headshot Z. Ertz
Viliami Fehoko's headshot V. Fehoko
Demetric Felton's headshot D. Felton
Clelin Ferrell's headshot C. Ferrell
Michael Gallup's headshot M. Gallup
Allan George's headshot A. George
Eddie Goldman's headshot E. Goldman
Zane Gonzalez's headshot Z. Gonzalez
Julian Good-Jones's headshot J. Good-Jones
Dominique Hampton's headshot D. Hampton
Will Harris's headshot W. Harris
Bobby Hart's headshot B. Hart
Sam Hartman's headshot S. Hartman
Nate Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Jalyn Holmes's headshot J. Holmes
Noah Igbinoghene's headshot N. Igbinoghene
Tyree Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Javontae Jean-Baptiste's headshot J. Jean-Baptiste
Josh Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Andre Jones's headshot A. Jones
Jonathan Jones's headshot J. Jones
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Marshon Lattimore's headshot M. Lattimore
Frankie Luvu's headshot F. Luvu
Jordan Magee's headshot J. Magee
TJ Maguranyanga's headshot T. Maguranyanga
Marcus Mariota's headshot M. Mariota
Jartavius Martin's headshot Q. Martin
Jake Martin's headshot J. Martin
Luke McCaffrey's headshot L. McCaffrey
Terry McLaurin's headshot T. McLaurin
Jeremy McNichols's headshot J. McNichols
Chris Moore's headshot C. Moore
Haggai Ndubuisi's headshot H. Ndubuisi
Jer'Zhan Newton's headshot J. Newton
Ben Nikkel's headshot B. Nikkel
K.J. Osborn's headshot K. Osborn
Tyler Ott's headshot T. Ott
Tyler Owens's headshot T. Owens
Chris Paul's headshot C. Paul
Daron Payne's headshot D. Payne
Norell Pollard's headshot N. Pollard
Bobby Price's headshot B. Price
Jeremy Reaves's headshot J. Reaves
Brian Robinson's headshot B. Robinson
Chris Rodriguez's headshot C. Rodriguez
Mike Sainristil's headshot M. Sainristil
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Foster Sarell's headshot F. Sarell
Trent Scott's headshot T. Scott
Kevon Seymour's headshot K. Seymour
Ben Sinnott's headshot B. Sinnott
Mike Strachan's headshot M. Strachan
Laremy Tunsil's headshot L. Tunsil
Cole Turner's headshot C. Turner
Bobby Wagner's headshot B. Wagner
Tress Way's headshot T. Way
Michael Wiley's headshot M. Wiley
Deatrich Wise's headshot D. Wise
Andrew Wylie's headshot A. Wylie
Colson Yankoff's headshot C. Yankoff

Latest Commanders News Alerts

Josh Johnson : Gets one-year deal in Washington

The Commanders signed Johnson to a one-year contract Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. Johnson, a 38-year-old veteran, threw just three passes across his six regular-season appearances in 2024 while working in relief of Lamar Jackson with the Ravens. Back in 2018, he appeared in four regular-season games with Washington. Johnson will now join Marcus Mariota as a depth option behind Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Comments

Commanders Meeting ‘Spin to Win’ Draft Edge-Rusher

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x