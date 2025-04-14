Commanders Meeting ‘Spin to Win’ Draft Edge-Rusher

The Washington Commanders are getting serious about improving their edge-rusher options, with a top-30 visit scheduled with the best “spin to win” rusher in the 2025 NFL draft.

Former Boston College standout Donovan Ezeiruaku will check in at Northwest Stadium on Tuesday, April 15, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic, as well as The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

The Commanders are expected to host Boston College ED Donovan Ezeiruaku & Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II for a pre-draft visit, per league source. Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt will visit tomorrow, along with a few others. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 14, 2025

This is a significant development for a team widely expected to target a pass rusher with its first-round pick, the 29th-overall selection. Ezeiruaku is one of the best, a quick-twitch athlete credited with an explosive takeoff, natural bend and some creative moves.

Those moves include an inside spin that helped him dominate at the collegiate level, and earns the 21-year-old favorable comparison to a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Yet, for all the good parts of his game, there are some doubts about Ezeiruaku. Doubts that could easily cause his slide to the end of Round 1 and right into the lap of the edge-needy Commanders.

Donovan Ezeiruaku Worth the Wait for Commanders

Any slide for Ezeiruaku will be prompted by his perceived lack of size. He stands just 6-foot-2 and tips the scales at a mere 248 pounds.

Those aren’t elite measurables at the pro level, but plenty of undersized pass-rushers have still found success in the NFL. The likes of 2008 Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison and, more recently, Nik Bonitto, who logged 13.5 sacks for the Denver Broncos last season, are notable examples.

Ezeiruaku can follow in their footsteps because of what former pro offensive lineman and current NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger calls “a lot of traits that transfer to the NFL.” In particular, Baldinger highlighted Ezeiruaku’s ability to “spin to win.”

This spin move helped Ezeiruaku end his career with the Eagles by posting 16.5 sacks in 2024. The move also merits comparison with seven-time Pro Bowler Dwight Freeney, who was enshrined in Canton earlier this year.

As Check the Mic podcast co-host Sam Monson put it, “Ezeiruaku wins with the outside a lot, and so his inside counter is devastating” just the way Freeney’s was for so long.

"Donovan Ezeiruaku might have the best pass-rushing ability outside of Abdul Carter. He's quick, agile, has moves, and has athleticism." 😳@SamMonsonNFL breaks down his No. 4 Edge https://t.co/lYDHFkmZjk pic.twitter.com/2mUT2M5ppj — Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson (@CTM_Show) April 9, 2025

This many subtle traits to his pass-rush repertoire, along with a history of strong production, means the Commanders can justify gambling on Ezeiruaku’s size. He makes a ton of sense for a team that must come out of this draft with a new edge-rusher or two.

Commanders Tipped to Go Edge First

As Full Press NFL’s George Carmi put it, “WSH wants an EDGE Rusher, and they’re going to fly off the board.” Carmi also thinks “If Donovan Ezeiruaku gets past the Ravens at 27, I believe he’s the pick in RD1 for the #Commanders.”

It makes sense for the Commanders to go edge on Day 1 after last season’s team sack leader Dante Fowler Jr. rejoined the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. Fowler led a 2024 group of edge-rushers lacking in star power, and that hasn’t changed, even after general manager Adam peters retained Jalyn Holmes and Clelin Ferrell.

There’s room for an infusion of better athletes. It’s why Mike Band of Next Gen Stats puts the probability of the Commanders drafting a defensive lineman first at 29 percent, well ahead of offensive line and cornerback.

The numbers make sense when this class is deep and talented on the defensive side of the trenches. Particularly on the edges.

Sitting tight and letting the board come to them will reward the Commanders if Peters sees Ezeiruaku still there at 29.