Commanders Get Good Injury News on $96 Million Free Agent

The Washington Commanders broke the bank to bring edge rusher and former 1st-round pick Odafe Oweh into the fold — now they need him to produce.

“Dan Quinn addressing the media. Good news on the injury front: Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are all cleared and will play Sunday,” Commanders reporter Zach Selby wrote on X on Friday.

The Commanders open the regular season on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Dan Quinn said everyone was medically cleared to play in Week 1 in Philly,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on his official X account. “Means Jacory ‘Bill’ Croskey-Merritt (groin), Odafe Oweh (calf), K’Lavon Chaisson (knee), Daron Payne (knee) are full go.”

Oweh signed a 4-year, $96 million free-agent contract with the Commanders in March after spending the 1st 4 seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

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Contract Called NFL’s Worst Free-Agent Signing

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called Oweh’s contract, which included almost $70 million in guaranteed money, the NFL’s “Worst Free Agent Signing” in 2026.