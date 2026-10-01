Commanders Get Bad Injury News on 1,500-Yard RB

The Washington Commanders are quickly discovering how valuable running back Rachaad White can be after signing him as a free agent this offseason.

They may have to learn even faster if he can’t play in a critical Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

White didn’t practice for a 2nd consecutive day on Thursday.

“Jayden Daniels was a limited participant (in practice),” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account. “Rachaad White with a second DNP.”

“Very unlikely we see Rachaad White on Sunday,” Commanders reporter Josh Taylor wrote on his official X account.

White has been churning out valuable yards for the Commanders — he has 151 yards of total offense through his 1st 3 games and scored his 1st touchdown of the season in an upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

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Commanders Will Turn to Depth if White Out

The Commanders made a move at running back this week by bringing back veteran Austin Ekeler, who might be pressed into service sooner than anticipated if White can’t play against the Colts.

“Second straight DNP for Rachaad White,” Sleeper Commanders wrote on its official X account on Thurdsay. “Wednesday looked like a treatment day. Thursday says a little more. He hurt the shoulder late in the first half against Seattle and came back after halftime, so it’s not panic time. But Friday’s report is the one to watch before Sunday in London. If he can’t go, it’s on JCM, Austin Ekeler, and Kaytron Allen to carry the backfield.”

White Put Up Big Numbers With Buccaneers

White averaged 1,034 yards of total offense across his 1st 4 NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including career highs of 1,534 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2023.

He signed a 1-year, $2 million free-agent contract with the Commanders on March 12.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley put White at the top of his list of NFL “Sleeper” candidates in 2026.

“White is one of the better pass-catching backs in (the NFL), having topped 200 receptions over his first four NFL seasons,” Buckley wrote on August 7. “In Washington, he might be even more active. He has a familiarity with quarterback Jayden Daniels (they played together at Arizona State) and limited competition from starter Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who had nine receptions in 17 games as a rookie.”