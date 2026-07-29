Commanders Give Injury Update on 3-Time Pro Bowler

The Washington Commanders have had 1 of the NFL’s elite punters in Tress Way for over a decade. At 36, Way is a 3-time Pro Bowler and NFL All-Pro who has seen his career extend way, way beyond anyone’s wildest expectations.

That’s why the Commanders need Way right, physically, by the regular season opener on September 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles. That might take a little more time this year.

“Commanders Pro Bowl P Tress Way will be sidelined to start training camp with a pectoral injury, per GM Adam Peters,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on July 28. “Not expected to be a long-term absence.”

Way has been Washington’s punter since 2014 and is in his 13th season.

He’s playing on a 1-year, $3 million contract and has never missed a game due to injury — an incredible 196 consecutive regular-season games. Current head coach Dan Quinn is the 4th head coach Way has played for, following Jay Gruden, Bill Callahan, and Ron Rivera.

From Undrafted Free Agent to Decade-Plus in NFL

Way, a Tulsa native, was an All-American at the University of Oklahoma before signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He spent most of 2 seasons on the practice squad in Chicago before he caught on with the Commanders as their full-time punter in 2014, taking Robert Malone’s job and leading the NFL in punting (47.5 yards) in his 1st season.

Way earned NFL All-Pro honors for the 1st time in 2019. He also made the Pro Bowl, leading the NFL in punting again (49.6 yards). Way also registered the NFL’s longest punt at 79 yards.

He was a Pro Bowler again in 2022 and 2025 and holds every significant punting record in franchise history. His 46.9 yards per punt average is 13th in NFL career history.