Commanders Insider Sends Strong Message on Marshon Lattimore’s OTA Absence

The Washington Commanders are one of the top up-and-coming teams in the NFL after their surprise run to the NFC Championship Game last season. As a result, the team has some lofty goals heading into the 2025 campaign, but they already have a worrisome situation on their hands with star cornerback Marshon Lattimore that has resulted in an eye-opening take from one team insider.

The Commanders picked up Lattimore in a trade with the New Orleans Saints last season, but he struggled to stay healthy, and didn’t play all that well when he was on the field for them. Now, Lattimore is skipping the team’s OTAs, which has resulted in concern among folks who believe he needs to put together a bounce back season in 2025. However, it may not be time to ring the alarm bells just yet.

Why is Marshon Lattimore Skipping the Commanders OTAs?

Lattimore was selected with the No. 11 overall pick by the Saints in the 2017 NFL draft, and it didn’t take him long to establish himself as a star in the league. Lattimore immediately earned a starting gig on defense for New Orleans, and he promptly earned a Pro Bowl selection, while also winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Lattimore would earn three more Pro Bowl selections from 2019 to 2021, solidifying himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the game. Since then, though, he’s struggled to stay healthy, as he’s missed at least seven games in each of the past three seasons. And as a result, even when he’s been on the field, he’s struggled to perform up to his Pro Bowl-caliber level of play.

Washington gave up quite a haul to get Lattimore, sending their third, fourth, and sixth-round picks in the 2025 draft to New Orleans in exchange for the star cornerback, so seeing him skip OTAs is a bit concerning. While some believe Lattimore is angling for a new contract, John Keim of ESPN doesn’t think that’s the case. Instead, he believes skipping OTAs is simply a part of Lattimore’s routine, as it’s what he did during the final years of his time with the Saints.

“I don’t think I’m worried just yet about Marshon Lattimore not being here, and I think a little bit too much is being made or worried about that,” Keim said on “The John Keim Report.” “I don’t think this is about a contract. This is what he did his last couple years in New Orleans, so I think this is a continuation of what he’s done.”

Commanders Hoping for Bounce Back Campaign from Marshon Lattimore

Washington’s secondary on their defense is arguably the biggest weakness across their entire roster, which is why Lattimore is such an important piece of the puzzle for them. Lattimore admittedly does not have much guaranteed money left on his deal, but at this point, it doesn’t seem like fans should be concerned about his absence from OTAs.

Despite that, it will be worth keeping an eye on Lattimore’s status as mandatory minicamp rolls around, as he would get fined if he decided not to attend these sessions. If the four-time Pro Bowler doesn’t report by then, the Commanders could suddenly find themselves with a worrying situation ahead of an important 2025 campaign.