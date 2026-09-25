Insider Gives Key Injury Update on Commanders’ Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders lost their starting QB, Jayden Daniels, to an elbow injury in the Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Nonetheless, there’s no timeline yet for how long Daniels will be out, but an answer should be coming shortly.

During an appearance on the postgame show on Amazon Prime for “Thursday Night Football,” NFL insider James Palmer shared the latest on the Daniels situation.

“[Daniels] spent the last two days, both Tuesday and Wednesday, traveling to see specialists,” Palmer said on Sept. 24. “He was getting multiple opinions and a lot of consultations on this elbow. Remember, he’s injured it three times now. He flew back from L.A. to the facility. [On Sept. 25], he’ll be there, and they’ll meet and go over all the information that I’m told they’re gathering. There are a lot of different things at play.

“Is it going to be surgery [or] is it going to be a brace and he comes back quickly? Is it going to be IR or not? I get the sense Jayden wants to come back as quickly as possible. I think after that meeting tomorrow morning, within 24 hours, we will have an answer on how long Jayden Daniels will be out.”

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Urged to Play With Elbow Injury

Meanwhile, former NFL wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh believes the Commanders star should skip surgery and play through his elbow injury, which would mean that Daniels would play with a brace.

“The Commanders shouldn’t rush him back,” Houshmandzadeh said in a Sept. 24 video from “Speakeasy.” “He should rush himself back. If I’m Jayden Daniels, I’m trying to get in contact with Kurt Warner and kind of talk to him about what he faced, what was difficult, what was a little easier than he thought, because I want to play.

“Jayden Daniels needs to be out there. When he missed a bunch of games last season, Marcus Mariota filled in for him. He didn’t do too well.”

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Not a Believer In Marcus Mariota

When Marcus Mariota took over for the injured Daniels in the loss to the Cowboys, the veteran went 11-for-16 on his pass attempts, leading 111 passing yards, one touchdown, and a passer rating of 109.1.

Nonetheless, Houshmandzadeh doesn’t believe in Mariota, given that the veteran did little last season to save the Commanders’ season.

“What do I expect him to do again that he didn’t do last year?” Houshmandzadeh added. “I expect the same exact thing that he did last year and so, if I’m Jayden Daniels, I missed this week’s game and I’m coming back to play. Give me the brace that Kurt Warner had, give me the same shots that Kurt Warner had, and we’re gonna make it happen.”

The Commanders have their first game of the season at home in Week 3, but Mariota and Co. have a tough task: They’re up against the Seattle Seahawks.

Moreover, the Seattle defense has only given up 17 points in two games, so the Washington offense will have their hands full not just having to replace Daniels, but also scoring points against a team that doesn’t allow that many.