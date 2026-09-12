Is Tom Brady Announcing the Commanders-Eagles NFL Week 1 Matchup?

One of the most intriguing Week 1 NFL matchups will take place Sunday in the 4:25 p.m. ET slot.

That’s the NFC East divisional showdown between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.

The matchup will feature several storylines as Commanders QB Jayden Daniels looks to bounce back in Year 3, while the Eagles start their next era without star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

So who’s going to be guiding fans through the matchup in the broadcast booth?

Is Tom Brady Calling Commanders-Eagles Game?

Fox Sports will televise the game as its top matchup of the day, so the network will send its top crew to the broadcast, including NFL legend Tom Brady.

Kevin Burkhardt will handle the play-by-play duties, while Brady, entering his third season in the broadcast booth, will be the color commentator.

The sideline reporting duties will be handled by Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

The FOX broadcast crew for Eagles-Commanders at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday is Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 8, 2026

Brady plans on honoring 10-year contract with Fox

After signing a massive deal with Fox Sports to call games, Brady also became a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders, which has been a major topic of conversation since it happened as some view it as a conflict of interest.

However, the league has allowed him to do both jobs with obvious guidelines and restrictions regarding what he can do and say both on air and the access he has in pregame meeting rooms with specific teams.

Yet, despite rumors that he may be transitioning into fully focusing on ownership, he recently shut those down during an interview with Sports Business Journal.

Brady made it clear that he plans to honor the contract he signed with Fox and continue doing both jobs.

“I have a lot to prove to myself, to my teammates… a lot to prove to the executives,” Brady told SBJ. “I hope they’ll have me through the end of this contract… there’s such great camaraderie and chemistry we all have together. It feels like a big family in so many ways, and I was not really expecting that when I decided to take the job.”