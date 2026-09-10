Commanders Officially Part Ways With Former 1,000-Yard College Playmaker

Just days prior to the start of the regular season, the Washington Commanders waived three players on their injured list. One of the three players included second-year wide receiver Jacoby Jones.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Commanders cut ties with Jones on an injury settlement Wednesday. They also moved on from linebacker Curtis Jacobs and tight end Quentin Moore. The Commanders reached injury settlements with Jacobs and Moore as well.

Jones signed as an undrafted free agent with the Commanders following the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent the preseason in Washington and began the regular season on the Commanders practice squad.

The wideout received an opportunity to the active roster with the Commanders in November. He made one catch in his debut, which was Washington’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain.

His lone catch went for 25 yards. That was the only game in which Jones played.

He signed a reserve/futures deal with Washington in January. The Commanders waived him with an injury at the roster cutdown on August 30.

Commanders Reach Injury Settlement With WR Jacoby Jones

Getty The Washington Commanders reached injury settlements with three players Wednesday, including wide receiver Jacoby Jones.

Jones began his college career at Northwest Mississippi, where he played from 2019-21. The wideout then transferred to Ohio and played his final three collegiate seasons at Group of 5 schools.

At that level, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark over the course of three years.

With Ohio in the MAC, Jones posted 45 catches, 777 receiving yards and six touchdowns during his first season in 2022. Over two seasons playing for Ohio University, he averaged 17.4 yards per catch, posting 924 receiving yards.

In 2024, Jones registered 22 catches, 327 receiving yards and two scores for UCF.

When the Commanders waived him on August 30, he cleared waivers, which reverted Jones back to the Washington injured list. With his injury settlement, he will become a free agent able to sign with any team once healthy.

If not for the settlement, Jones would have sat out the entire season on the Commanders injured list.

The same was the case for Jacobs and Moore. Both of those players are now free agents as well.

Commanders Also Reach Injury Settlements With Curtis Jacobs, Quentin Moore

Getty Linebacker Curtis Jacobs spent the 2024 season with the New England Patriots.

Of the other two players the Commanders reached injury settlements with Wednesday, Jacobs was the most experienced. After playing at Penn State, Jacobs signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

The New England Patriots claimed him off waivers at the roster deadline. He played in nine games, starting two of them for New England until landing on injured reserve in November.

During 2025, Jacobs played for the Tennessee Titans.

Over his first two NFL seasons, he posted four combined tackles in 12 games. Jacobs exclusively played special teams with the Titans. He received 23 defensive snaps in New England.

Moore was an undrafted free agent for the Commanders this past spring. The tight end had a five-year career at Washington at the college level.