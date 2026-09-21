Commanders Urged to Target ‘Explosive’ Project QB After Jayden Daniels Injury

The Washington Commanders appear to be in the same situation they were last season — quarterback Jayden Daniels out with an injury with Marcus Mariota set to start. It’s not a fun place to be in for Washington, who earned a trip to the NFC championship in Daniels’s rookie season.

The best the Commanders can do is hope Daniels won’t be out very long. The next best thing, though, might be to develop a long-term backup quarterback plan.

That’s what Bleacher Report’s Moe Morton argued Monday.

“The Washington Commanders should look for a long-term backup to develop behind Jayden Daniels, who has dislocated his elbow in consecutive years. As a slender 6’4″, 210-pound signal-caller, Daniels may be prone to injuries with his play style,” wrote Morton.

“Daniels is willing to move outside the pocket and use his legs, which allows him to make spectacular off-script plays, but he now has a concerning injury history in the pros.

“In the short-term, Washington will start Marcus Mariota, who turns 33 in October. Looking toward the future, the Commanders should add a young signal-caller who can also mimic Daniels’ play style.”

Morton then suggested Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe as a trade target for the Commanders.

The Commanders may be able to acquire Jalen Milroe from the Seattle Seahawks if Sam Darnold returns from a glute injury in a week or so. Seattle selected Milroe in the third round of the 2025 draft, but he’s third on its depth chart behind Darnold and Drew Lock, who’s played well as a fill-in over the last two weeks,” added Morton.

“In Washington, Milroe could play meaningful regular-season snaps if Daniels can’t stay healthy, which would accelerate his development.”

Could the Commanders Acquire QB Jalen Milroe From Seahawks?

Getty Quarterback Jalen Milroe is current the Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback without Sam Darnold.

The first obvious concern about Morton proposed trade that would send Milroe to Washington is the developmental prospect is Seattle’s backup quarterback until Sam Darnold returns. Furthermore, until that happens, not only is Milroe the team’s backup, he is one of only two healthy Seahawks quarterbacks.

It’s doubtful Seattle would give him up if it meant having Drew Lock as the only healthy signal-caller left.

The good news for pundits who would like Milroe traded to Washington is Darnold could be back very soon. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday there is a chance Darnold could return in Week 3.

Ironically, the Seahawks face the Commanders next Sunday.

If Darnold plays, then Milroe is much more likely to be a trade candidate. However, the Seahawks still might prefer to wait to ensure Darnold doesn’t suffer a set back.

Should Commanders Target Milroe With Jayden Daniels Injury History?

Getty Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton argued the Washington Commanders should try and acquire Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe after Jayden Daniels went down in Week 2 with an injury.

Although it’s not even clear the Seahawks could trade Milroe when Darnold returns, let’s assume the Seahawks do shop Milroe closer to the trade deadline when Darnold returns healthy. Are the Commanders the best fit?

Milroe is a project quarterback. So he’s probably not ready to help the Commanders now. Moton, though, sees the former third-rounder an option for Washington as a backup next year.

It’s not clear Milroe will develop into a backup quarterback. But he has high upside.

“Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “A lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field. He has an NFL arm, but he might need to fine-tune his footwork and delivery to improve accuracy on all three levels.

One thing is clear. The Commanders could be in the market for a quarterback trade depending on how long Daniels is sidelined this season. Besides Mariota, undrafted rookie signal-caller Athan Kaliakmanis is the only other quarterback on the team’s roster.