Former Commanders 1st-Round Pick Joins Steelers

Ex-Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis has found a new NFL home.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced at the end of last week they signed Davis to their offseason roster.

“Davis was selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent part of four seasons with the Commanders, before spending time with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, where he was with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in 2025,” wrote Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley.

“Davis has appeared in 56 career games, with 37 starts. He appeared in 50 games, with 36 starts, for the Commanders and appeared in two games last season with the Raiders.” Before signing a 1-year contract with the Steelers, Davis appeared at Pittsburgh’s minicamp on a tryout basis. In four seasons with the Commanders, Davis posted 282 combined tackles, including 21 for loss. He also had 10 quarterback hits, seven sacks, six pass defenses and one interception. Davis spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Steelers Sign Ex-Commanders LB Jamin Davis

The Commanders picked Davis at No. 19 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent three full seasons in Washington before the team elected to move on from the linebacker midway through the 2024 campaign.

Washington released Davis during October of that season.

After Washington, Davis first joined the Green Bay Packers practice squad. He didn’t play any games for the Packers, though, before appearing in four games for the Minnesota Vikings.

At the end of the 2024 campaign, Davis was with the New York Jets. He spent all of 2025 with the Raiders.

Davis appeared in just two games for Las Vegas last season, starting one of them. He posted three combined tackles while playing 16 defensive snaps.

Davis Looking to Continue NFL Career

The linebacker won’t turn 28 years old until December. Yet, he isn’t guaranteed to have another opportunity to play in an NFL regular season game this fall.

Davis is hoping to get an opportunity to prove what he can do for a team this season. His next chance will be with the Steelers at the team’s training camp in July.

The Steelers held their mandatory minicamp from June 2-4. The team will wrap up offseason workouts on Friday, June 12.

Davis is likely a long shot to make the Steelers after the 2026 preseason. He is one of seven inside linebackers on the team’s offseason roster.

The top five players at the position are likely set with Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener. Some pundits have raved about undrafted inside linebacker Daylan Carnell as well.

There has been offseason speculation that the Steelers could move on from Queen or Harrison before the 2026 regular season. Even if that happened, though, the Steelers might need to part with multiple inside linebackers and/or see injuries at the group for Davis to make the team.

Still, Davis will have his chance, and he could perform well during training camp to potentially earn a spot on another team’s roster this fall.