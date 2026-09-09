Jay Gruden Gets Candid on Commanders’ Sonny Styles Before Week 1

The Washington Commanders decided to use the No. 7 pick on linebacker Sonny Styles. Nonetheless, during the preseason, some questioned whether he would live up to that draft selection.

During his four seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Styles had 142 solo tackles, 97 assists, 9.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception in 53 games, per StatMuse. As a result, he’ll be looking to translate his college production to the NFL.

Styles has an opportunity to quiet any concerns about being a Top 10 pick when the Commanders face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 on Sept. 13. Moreover, former Washington head coach Jay Gruden shared what a successful rookie season will look like for Styles.

“I think he’s got to be an every-down player, which I think he should be,” Gruden said during a Sept. 8 appearance on 106.7 The Fan. “I think early on he’s going to struggle with the big sets with fullbacks and all that stuff because he plays pretty high, but he’s a sideline-to-sideline player, and I think eventually, if you’re a three-down linebacker, then you can do a lot of stuff.

“You can cover backs, you can cover tight ends, you can rush the passer, you can do a lot of different things. His versatility is what you love about him.”

Commanders Need Sonny Styles to Become Swiss Army Knife

Furthermore, Gruden went into detail regarding what versatility he wants to see from Styles, maybe not in his rookie season, but at some point in his career, so Washington can justify taking him in the Top 10.

“I don’t know if he’ll be able to show his versatility as a rookie, but as the seasons go on, he gets more comfortable in the defense,” Gruden added. “He can move around on the edge and rush from the edge. He can rush in the A gap and B gaps; he can cover.

“Obviously, he can play the run. So, I think just being able to use him like a Swiss Army knife, using him in different spots with his versatility, I think will be critical for him moving forward.”

Sonny Styles Gets Strong Rookie Season Prediction

As for his rookie season, NFL analyst Merril Hoge believes Styles can do so at a level that will earn him the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season.

“I love Sonny Styles,” Hoge said on the Sept. 7 edition of “The OG Football Show” when asked who his pick is for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

“I think there could be a guy that could really be the centerpiece to your defense, and that linebacker is, if you get a real good one, he could be a centerpiece, and so many things flourish from that. I think he has the potential to do that, and he’ll show that early and often and throughout the year.”

It will be interesting to see whether Styles can live up to the expectations in his rookie season and how his career plays out with the Commanders. If the linebacker can be the Swiss Army knife, then he’d be worth that No. 7 draft selection.