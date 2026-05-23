New Trade Proposal Ships Commanders WR Help for Jayden Daniels

Pundits have repeatedly linked Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders to potential trade target wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this offseason. That happened again this week, with Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport creating a trade package to send Aiyuk to Washington.

Davenport’s proposed trade pitch indicates how little the Commanders might be able to give up for the former All-Pro receiver. The Bleacher Report analyst suggested the Commanders send a 2027 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Aiyuk.

In return, the Commanders landed Aiyuk and a 2027 sixth-rounder in the hypothetical deal.

“Aiyuk missed 10 games in 2024 with a torn ACL. Spent the 2025 season recuperating from that injury. And spent 2026 away from the Niners after his relationship with the team disintegrated. Aiyuk also carries a cap hit of $13.7 million in 2026 and $41.4 million in 2027,” wrote Davenport.

“That is not ideal.

“Granted, Aiyuk was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2022 and 2023. But the 49ers have to know at this point that any return in a trade will be minimal.”

Aiyuk made second-team All-Pro during the 2023 campaign. During that season, he posted 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

But Aiyuk hasn’t played since Week 7 of the 2024 campaign. On October 20, 2024, he sustained a torn right ACL and MCL.

Aiyuk spent all of the 2025 season on injured reserve.

49ers, Brandon Aiyuk Have to Be Realistic Entering 2026

Davenport’s list of trade packages Thursday involved players who “need a fresh start.” Aiyuk qualifies because of his deteriorating relationship with the 49ers.

In November, the 49ers voided the 2026 guaranteed money in Aiyuk’s contract because of his lack of participation.

Before his injury, Aiyuk was a top NFL receiver. Davenport argued, though, that neither the 49ers nor the receiver can look at him that way in trade negotiations.

Aiyuk’s value has never been lower. That means the 49ers could get pennies on the dollar for the former All-Pro.

The receiver might also be wise not to play hard ball so badly with San Francisco that he gets released.

“Aiyuk is going to have to be realistic about his contract as well—if he gets released, he’s going to get less on the open market than he would on a restructured deal,” wrote Davenport.

Why the Commanders Could Use Another Pass-Catcher for Jayden Daniels

It sounds as though Commanders top receiver Terry McLaurin could be due for a bounce back season in 2026. New Washington offensive coordinator David Blough has stressed this offseason he wants to get McLaurin 10 targets per game next season.

But the Commanders could use another wideout to supplement McLaurin.

Washington added rookie Antonio Williams in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Obviously, though, Aiyuk would come with more proven experience.

The Commanders also signed Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson in NFL free agency. Neither has the upside of Aiyuk.

The 49ers receiver is also a great match for Daniels because of their previous relationship in college.

“If the parties involved can face those realities, a Washington Commanders team that needs wideout help opposite Terry McLaurin makes sense as a trade partner, especially since Aiyuk played with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels at Arizona State,” wrote Davenport.

Ironically, the Commanders are trying to replace Aiyuk’s former 49ers teammate, Deebo Samuel, this season. Samuel led Washington in receiving during his only campaign with the team in 2025.

If Washington could really land Aiyuk in a draft pick swap, such a trade should be awfully enticing.