Kurt Warner Doesn’t Hold Back on Chance Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Plays With Injury

Former quarterback and NFL analyst Kurt Warner once played through a left elbow injury. So this week, Warner has argued Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels could too.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame signal-caller explained how he didn’t miss a game despite his elbow injury almost 20 years ago while appearing on ESPN’s Monday Night Football pregame show.

“I suffered the exact same injury back in ’07, and I played the next week,” Warner said. “I braced it up, obviously a couple shots along the way, I had to hand the football off with my right hand in both directions, but this to me is something, because it’s the left arm, if he wants to play through that, and get back out there and help his team, I believe he can.

“It’s not going to be one of those things that affects the throwing part of things. Does it affect his movement, does it affect his running or some of the things they want to do by design? Maybe, but I do believe this is something he can come back from.”

Daniels won’t be playing through the injury in Week 3. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn ruled out the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s contest versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Could Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Play Through Left Elbow Injury?

Getty Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a left elbow injury Sunday versus the Dallas Cowboys.

It might be a stretch to say Warner called out Daniels with the elbow injury. But the Hall of Famer was rather clear with this sentiment — “if he wants to play through” the injury, “he can.”

There are a couple things of note, though, about Warner’s argument. First, when Warner played through his injury, he was preventing a 24-year-old Matt Leinart an opportunity from taking his job. If Warner doesn’t “shoot up” his elbow and get through the pain of the 2007 season, maybe he’s not the Cardinals starter in 2008 when he led the franchise to an NFC championship.

Daniels isn’t in that situation. That doesn’t mean Daniels should want Mariota to play instead. But Daniels is 25 — he should have a long career ahead of him. His long-term health should be his and the team’s primary goal.

It’s also not clear how Warner knows he had the same injury as Daniels. The Commanders quarterback continues to undergo further tests to get clarity on the severity of his ailment.

“What’s unknown is whether Warner is correct to call his injury ‘the exact same injury’ that Daniels had,” wrote Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith. “Daniels’ left elbow injury may be more severe, and it may not be feasible for him to play, even with a heavy brace on his left elbow.

“Warner displayed incredible toughness, but that doesn’t necessarily make it the right decision for Daniels.”

Warner Delivers Positive Message on Daniels Future

Getty Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner argued how Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels could play through his elbow injury.

Warner’s old school get-out-there-and-play mentality might not be fair to apply to Daniels. But it does give the Commanders a positive conclusion with their quarterback.

The NFL analyst doesn’t see Daniels’s second left elbow injury in two years impacting his long-term value.

“Because it’s the left arm, I don’t think it’s something we worry about long term and go, ‘Should we extend this guy, because he’s had this type of injury twice?’ I believe it’s something he can play through.”

Warner delivered that message with speculation already rising about what the Commanders might do behind center. Washington could acquire a signal-caller to help them stay competitive for the rest of 2026. Should the Commanders fall out of contention, it would make more sense that that quarterback is not a rental player.

If the Commanders acquire a quarterback, whether that quarterback is more suited for a backup role or could compete to be a starter in 2027 and beyond will send a clear message on how the franchise feels about Daniels and his long-term health.

Daniels went 12-5 as a rookie and led the Commanders to the 2024-25 NFC championship game. But since the start of the 2025 season, Daniels is 2-7 as a starter, has missed 10 games and is set to sit out potentially many more this fall.