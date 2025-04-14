Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Addresses Shocking Death of College Teammate

The LSU football family was dealt a shocking blow over the weekend when former wide receiver and NFL prospect Kyren Lacy died in an apparent suicide after a police chase on April 12 in Texas.

Lacy’s LSU family included former teammate and Washington Commanders Pro Bowl quarterback Jayden Daniels, one of his closest friends during his college career.

Daniels took to his Instagram stories to share several messages after Lacy’s death, including a video of Lacy dancing next to Daniels during pre-game warmups before an LSU game and pointing out it was Lacy who caught his last college touchdown pass.

“Till next time brudda … we gonna hold it down for u,” Daniels wrote on his IG stories following Lacy’s death. “u gon live yo dreams thru us … hope u at peace now.”

It was Lacy who delivered an emotional message to Daniels and former LSU teammate and fellow wide receiver Malik Nabers via a live video call immediately after they were selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Daniels went No. 2 overall to the Commanders and Nabers went No. 6 overall to the New York Giants.

Both players ended up being finalists for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, with Daniels walking away with the award.

“I’m proud of y’all boys bro,” Lacy told Daniels and Nabers in 2024. “Love you.”

“That’s our brother, Kyren Lacy,” Daniels said after the call. “He’s been there with us … that was a great surprise for us. Next year, I expect (Lacy) to be here.”

“We might be on the same video giving him the same speech next year,” Nabers added.

Daniels Became Top NFL Prospect Playing With Lacy in 2023

Daniels and Lacy both came to LSU as transfers in 2022 — Daniels from Arizona State and Lacy from the University of Louisiana.

The two played 2 seasons together and both had breakout seasons in 2023, when Daniels became an elite NFL prospect and just the second Heisman Trophy winner in LSU history after putting up 4,946 yards of total offense and 50 total touchdowns. Lacy was one of his favorite targets that season with 30 receptions for 558 yards and 7 touchdowns, including a team high 18.6 yards per reception.

Lacy followed that up with another great year in 2024, with 58 receptions for 886 yards and 9 touchdowns and was ranked No. 6 on ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.’s list of the Top 10 wide receiver prospects at one point.

Homicide Charges Cast Pall Over Lacy’s Draft Hopes

Lacy’s life took a drastic turn in the months leading up to the NFL draft after he was charged with a series of serious crimes in Louisiana.

From ESPN: “Lacy was accused of causing a crash that killed a 78-year-old man Dec. 17 and then fleeing the scene without rendering aid or calling authorities … Lafourche (Louisiana) Parish Sheriff’s Office records indicated that Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle. A grand jury was to begin hearing evidence in the case Monday.”

Social media users were quick to point out the tragedy in Lacy’s death after he’d been on the verge of achieving his NFL dreams.

“life can change so fast, just last year he was on a video call with Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers on draft night laughing about how he’s next up… and in a years time his life completely changed & ultimately ended,” X user @999Houston wrote on their official account.