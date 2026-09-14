Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Sends Stefon Diggs a Message After Penalty

Jayden Daniels knew Stefon Diggs would make a difference for the Washington Commanders, but the quarterback probably didn’t think he’d have to send a message to his newest wide receiver about playing “smarter” in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Daniels had to say something after Diggs incurred a devastating penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct during the 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 13. Diggs being flagged for leaping onto and grabbing the goalpost after securing his first touchdown catch for the Commanders in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field made all the difference.

The 15 yards Diggs cost the Commanders prevented them from going for two when they trailed 17-15. Daniels admitted, “we just gotta be smarter” when asked about the incident by reporters after the game.

Starting at the 10:29 mark, Daniels explained the Commanders have “gotta know situational football. You know, that’s on me for not reiterating that in the huddle. So we just gotta be smart, There’s a time and place for everything and celebrations, I’m pretty sure at that point we’d of went for two, but you know, had to settle for the extra point, but as the leader and captain, man, I put that onus on myself for not reiterating that in the huddle.”

Daniels made a commendable attempt to protect his teammate and lead by example, but he shouldn’t have to take responsibility for Diggs’ glaring error. As a veteran wideout with seven 1,000-yard seasons and multiple big games to his credit, Diggs should know better.

Instead, Diggs’ end zone gaffe was merely the signature moment of a mixed debut. Both for himself and the new-look offense Daniels directed in Philly.

Stefon Diggs Struggled to Deliver for Jayden Daniels

The Commanders signed Diggs to give Daniels quick reads and easy throws to move the chains. Unfortunately, Washington’s QB1 got little reward for looking Diggs’ way against the Eagles.

He snatched four of Daniels’ passes for 55 yards off nine targets, but Diggs also put the ball on the ground more than once. Diggs “had three drops all of last year according to PFF. Has two today,” per Locked On Commanders host David Harrison.

One of those drops occurred on a 2nd-and-8 play just outside the red zone, when Diggs had the first-down marker easily in his sights. The Commanders need Diggs to be reliable, but he was anything but on his debut, culminating in an inexcusable mental lapse in a crucial moment of a tight game.

Diggs’ goalpost gaffe was dubbed “idiotic” by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis. Meanwhile, Fox News Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero called the celebration “something dumb.”

Daniels and the Commanders expect smarter play from Diggs, but he wasn’t the only negative for new offensive coordinator David Blough’s unit.

Commanders’ New-Look Offense Faltered

Blough’s under-center schemes yielded erratic results against an NFC East rival. Daniels completed only 18 of 34 passes and averaged just 4.82 yards a completion.

The running game was also inconsistent, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt coughing up a fumble. Those issues tested Blough’s resolve when the Commanders had the chance to tie the game with a two-point conversion later in the fourth quarter.

Instead, of trusting JCM, Diggs or Daniels’ No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin, Blough called a shovel pass to blocking tight end John Bates. The dubious call failed when Bates got absorbed by Eagles’ defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

This questionable play design ended a mixed night for the Commanders’ revamped offense. There’s room for more suitable X’s and O’s, but the biggest improvement must involve senior pros like Diggs playing smart football.