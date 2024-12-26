Commanders Rookie QB Jayden Daniels Elevated to No. 1 Overall in 2024 Re-Draft

No matter how great things have gone for the Washington Commanders in 2024 — or how terribly they’ve gone for the Chicago Bears — the debate over who really should have gone No. 1 in the 2024 NFL draft still won’t be settled for several years.

However, if we’re doing that debate again after the rookie seasons of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels … it’s not really a debate.

The Ringer’s Todd McShay did a 2024 re-draft on “The McShay Show” on December 25 that saw him drop Williams to No. 3 overall to the New England Patriots, Daniels pushed up to No. 1 to the Bears and Drake Maye to No. 2 to the Commanders.

In real life, the draft order was Williams, Daniels then Maye.

“I don’t know that Jayden Daniels would have a whole lote more success than Caleb Williams (in Chicago), but I think after just about a full season in the NFL, Jayden Daniels feels like the right decision here,” McShay said. ” … I just can’t debate it. I think it was really close coming in (to the draft) between (Daniels) and Caleb, and Jayden has just outplayed him this year.”

Both Williams and Daniels have started every game for their teams as rookies in 2024. The Bears are 4-11 and in last place in the NFC North. The Commanders are 10-5, in second place in the NFC East and can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 17.

“The scenario is simple for Washington: win against the Falcons on Sunday Night Football, and they’ll lock up their first playoff appearance since 2020,” NFL.com’s Zach Selby wrote on December 25. “It would also be their first 11-win season since 1991.

Record-Tying Run on QBS in 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL draft will forever be known for its record-setting run on quarterbacks and offensive players overall.

The 2024 draft set the record for most consecutive offensive players selected to open the draft (14), most offensive players taken in the first round (23) and tied the 1983 NFL draft for the most quarterbacks taken in the first round (6).

In the actual 2024 draft, the 6 quarterbacks went in the first 12 picks, with Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 to the Falcons, J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 to the Minnesota Vikings and Bo Nix at No. 12 to the Denver Broncos.

In McShay’s re-draft, he had Nix to the New York Giants at No. 6, Penix to the Tennessee Titans at No. 7 and McCarthy to the Falcons at No. 8.

Daniels Had Signature Moment in Head-to-Head

Daniels had not just the signature moment of his rookie season but the signature moment of the 2024 NFL season when he went head-to-head against Williams and the Bears in Week 8.

Playing with injured ribs, Daniels rallied the Commanders from a double-digit deficit and made a play play that will live on through the ages in franchise history — a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Daniels to Noah Brown as time expired to give the Commanders the 18-15 win over the Bears in Week 8 that sent the crowd at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, into a frenzy.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame created an exhibit for the ball Brown caught, Brown’s gloves and one of the end zone pylons.