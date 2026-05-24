Commanders Get Warning on Thin Supporting Cast for QB Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders should get an offensive bump this season with the return of a healthy quarterback Jayden Daniels. But FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano seems rather concerned the Commanders are about to rely too heavily upon their young signal-caller.

This past week, Vacchiano ranked the supporting casts for every NFL quarterback from No. 1-32. The group supporting Daniels came in at No. 28 on the list.

That means the Commanders, according to Vacchiano, have a bottom five NFL offensive supporting cast.

“There seems to be a belief in Washington that the return of a healthy Jayden Daniels will make everybody better,” wrote Vacchiano. “They better be right, though, because the Commanders didn’t do a lot to improve his supporting cast in the offseason.

“Their best weapon, by far, is still WR Terry McLaurin, who will be 31 in September and coming off an injury-plagued season. Their offensive line improved last year, but they haven’t replaced their center, who left in free agency.”

Instead of a major offensive signing or an early draft pick for an offensive prospect, the Commanders settled for under-the-radar additions this offseason.

Who Will Best Support Commanders QB Jayden Daniels in 2026?

In NFL free agency, the Commanders signed veteran receivers Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson. Then during the 2026 NFL Draft, Washington selected Clemson wideout Antonio Williams in the third round.

Vacchiano, though, treated those three players as afterthoughts. He didn’t even mention them in his analysis.

“The only weapon the Commanders added in the passing game was solid (and underrated) TE Chigoziem Okonkwo,” wrote Vacchiano. “They did add veteran RB Rachaad White, who could make for a potent duo with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who had a surprisingly good rookie season after being drafted in the seventh round.”

The positive takeaway from that analysis is the Commanders might get more running back and tight end production. That production might come cheaply too since neither Chig Okonkwo or Rachaad White were very expensive.

On the outside, though, Terry McLaurin is going to have to carry the load along with a third-round rookie. McLaurin is coming off the least productive season of his NFL career.

Could Commanders Still Add Wide Receiver This Offseason?

It’s important to note that Vacchiano’s quarterback supporting cast rankings come with a caveat. That’s the fact the offseason isn’t complete yet.

The Commanders could still sign or trade for a veteran receiver this spring or summer. Pundits have linked the team to several different options, including Brandon Aiyuk, Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel.

All three could be available in free agency if the San Francisco 49ers release Aiyuk. While Aiyuk remains under contract for now, Diggs and Samuel are already free agents.

The potential for Washington to add another wideout this offseason is the positive spin on the team’s current offensive playmakers. But there’s an obvious negative spin to it too.

Pundits continue to link the Commanders to potential receiver upgrades because there’s little confidence in what the team already possesses.

Two of Washington’s top three pass-catchers in terms of receiving yards last season left this spring. McLaurin remains, and while he averaged 15.3 yards per reception last season, he only posted 38 catches in 10 games.

No other Washington pass-catcher had more than 350 receiving yards last season. The Commanders didn’t add a receiver who eclipsed that mark for another team in 2025 either.