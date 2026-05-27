Commanders Jayden Daniels Opens Up About Brandon Aiyuk Trade At OTAs

One of the Washington Commanders’ biggest storylines of the offseason is whether or not they will trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk has an existing relationship with quarterback Jayden Daniels after the duo played together at Arizona State in 2019, where they combined for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. Aiyuk’s 2019 college season led him to become a first-round pick with the San Francisco 49ers, where he developed a relationship with eventual Commanders general manager Adam Peters.

While these pre-existing relationships make Washington the most likely destination for Aiyuk, they also make it more difficult. Aiyuk is not in favor of many other teams because of a tumultuous term with the 49ers. While their general manager, John Lynch, has made it clear that Aiyuk will never play for the organization again, he remains on the roster.

The 49ers want to recoup some value for Aiyuk’s talent via a trade, but Washington doesn’t want to give up any capital for a player the 49ers are expected to just release.

Both teams are in a standstill with each other.

Jayden Daniels left a mixed message about Aiyuk during his press conference with the media on the first day of OTAs.

“Um, I don’t know. I don’t have a sense of it,” Daniels stated. “That is my brother, we have a personal relationship…but his football future is out of my control.”

Time will tell how this situation plays out fully; however, Aiyuk was not the only ASU connection on Washington’s radar this offseason.

Jayden Daniels Is Excited About New Playmakers on Offense

The Washington Commanders signed Jayden Daniels former ASU teammate, running back Rachaad White, in the offseason.

Daniels joyfully opened up about White’s addition, stating, “It’s fun, I mean, just the player he is. He had the opportunity to go anywhere else, and he chose here, so salute to him. You know, obviously, I’ve been knowing him since I was like 19, so it’s fun to kind of just get him back in the same building and build off that rapport we have.”

Daniels continued to share his excitement for other new players on the Commanders roster, including tight end Chig Okonkwo.

“I was super excited we got Chig…He plays fast; everything is 100% with him…He’s smart, he’s been in this league for some time, and now he gets to go out there and show his talents on a bigger stage in a bigger role on the offense. So I’m super excited to also build that rapport with him”.

Even if Washington decides not to pursue Aiyuk, they did select Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams in the third round of the draft.

When asked about his early assessment of Williams, Daniels praised him, stating, “Smooth kid, very crafty within his routes.” Daniels expressed interest in working with him more and building chemistry with all the receivers.

Jayden Daniels Prioritizing Personal Relationships With Players

“I’m excited with the guys we have in the room. All eager, young, and we’re going there and building that chemistry on and off the field. So that’s kind of just the biggest thing for us.”

Daniels revealed that he invited the receivers out to LA once to work out, but was more focused on rebuilding himself and his foundation from the ground up again during the offseason. He said that he was happy to bring the guys out whenever they’re ready, but not just for football, but to build on a more personal level.

The culture Washington established in Daniel’s rookie year was a defining factor of their success. Daniels sounds committed to rebuilding that bond with the new pieces on offense as the organization as a whole looks to get back on track for 2026.